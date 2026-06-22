FIFA World Cup: What Did Messi and Ronaldo Post Before Big Matches?

Football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are giving fans an exclusive look into their rigorous training and focused mindset as they prepare for pivotal FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage matches.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi with teammates as they prepare for their clash against Austria. Photograph: Lionel Messi/Instagram

Key Points Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo share FIFA World Cup 2026 preparations on social media.

Both football legends offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at their training.

Football’s biggest superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have taken to social media to share glimpses of their preparation ahead of crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage matches, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at life before the big stage.

Keeping the caption simple, Messi shared only a football emoji, showing him alongside teammates as they fine-tune preparations for their upcoming clash against Austria on Monday (local time). The post quickly drew attention on social media, with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo reacting in the comments with ‘Te amo’ and two heart emojis.

Messi's Strong Start

Messi arrives in confident form after lighting up Argentina’s opening match with a stunning hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Algeria, reaffirming his influence on the defending champions as they chase another deep World Cup run.

Ronaldo's Refocus

Meanwhile, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shared his own set of training images on Instagram, captioning them simply, ‘Focados na missao’ (Focused on the mission). The post gave fans a glimpse into Portugal’s camp as they gear up to face Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

Ronaldo’s update comes after a frustrating start to the tournament, where he struggled to make an impact in Portugal’s 1-1 draw against DR Congo. Closely marked throughout, the 41-year-old managed limited involvement in the game and was unable to register a shot on target.

Despite the slow start, the veteran forward’s message suggests a clear mindset shift -- reset, refocus, and prepare for the next challenge.