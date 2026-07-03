FIFA World Cup: 'We were treated unfairly' vs Portugal: Croatia coach

Croatia coach Dalic slams 'bad refereeing' in 2-1 loss to Portugal

IMAGE: Croatia's Luka Modric and coach Zlatko Dalic look dejected after the match as Croatia are eliminated from the World Cup. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Key Points

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić described the officiating as “very bad refereeing” after the defeat to Portugal.

Portugal were awarded a VAR penalty, with Cristiano Ronaldo converting to level the match.

Gonçalo Ramos scored a stoppage-time winner to send Portugal into the Round of 16.

Dalić, however, insisted he did not want excuses and acknowledged Croatia “could have won it earlier.”

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic was unhappy with what he called the "bad refereeing" in his team's 2-1 loss to Portugal in their round of 32 clash on Thursday that eliminated them from the World Cup but said he did not want to use it as an excuse.

Portugal were awarded a penalty after a Video Assistant Referee review, which Cristiano Ronaldo slotted home to tie the game before Goncalo Ramos fired them ahead in the 94th minute.

Drama ensued late in stoppage time when Josko Gvardiol thought he had equalised but a review showed the ball touched Igor Matanovic on the way through, which made Gvardiol offside, and Norwegian referee Espen Eskas awarded a penalty.

"It was very bad refereeing," Dalic told reporters, saying he felt his team should have been given more free kicks.

"But Croatia lost. I'm not going to find any excuses," the 59-year-old added. "We could have won this earlier."

Dalic said his team did not create enough chances in the first half and looked much better in the second but ultimately their luck from the previous two World Cups had run out.

Croatia finished runners-up in 2018 and third in 2022 but will leave without a medal this time around.

It was also likely 40-year-old captain Luka Modric's last chance to win the sport's greatest prize -- and his final match at the tournament -- after being Croatia's heartbeat for years.

"Well, this was probably his last World Cup," Dalic said of the midfielder. "And I'm sorry that it ended this way."

But while the curtain is closing on this era of Croatian soccer, Dalic said the national side's future was bright.

"I'm not afraid for the future of the Croatian team," Dalic added. "We have a lot of young

players coming in and some of them have shown the quality today.

"We've come to an end of a wonderful era," he added. "And some new beginnings await us."

As for his own future, Dalic, who has led Croatia since 2017, did not offer any insight.

"God knows what will happen in the next World Cup, but we'll talk about it in Croatia," he said.

Portugal manager Martinez praises referee after World Cup win over Croatia

IMAGE: Portugal coach Roberto Martinez reacts with Joao Neves and Renato Veiga. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said his team deserved their 2-1 win over Croatia in the round of 32 at the World Cup on Thursday and praised the referee for getting the big decisions right in a pulsating match that lived up to its billing.

Portugal were awarded a penalty after a Video Assistant Referee review, which Cristiano Ronaldo slotted home to cancel out Ivan Perisic's opener. Goncalo Ramos then netted a stoppage-time header to put Portugal in front.

Croatia looked to have equalised at the very end but the last-gasp effort was ruled offside after another VAR review, prompting the team's supporters in the south end of Toronto Stadium to shower the pitch with debris.

"There were no bad decisions. Today we were fortunate," said Martinez when asked if Croatia had been robbed of a second goal by VAR.

"The chip ball showed that it was offside, the penalty was also clear. I understand the work of (Croatia coach Zlatko) Dalic in this team and it is shame that there was only one winner today."

Dalic had a different opinion on the officiating in the match, saying he was unhappy with the "bad refereeing".

Portugal will next play Spain in the round of 16 in Dallas, and Martinez expected a high-quality encounter between two European heavyweights.

"We respect the quality of Spain. I think it is going to be a fantastic match, it is going to be the European game of this World Cup," he said.

When asked how he deals with nerves during such crucial games, Martinez said he had learned to keep his emotions in check and that it was important to remain rational and calm.

Thursday's match had taken a toll though, he added.

"I have lost my hair through this, but I think it is worth it."