FIFA World Cup: 'We were second best': France coach's honest verdict

France coach Didier Deschamps candidly admitted his side was 'outclassed' by a superior Spain in their World Cup semi-final clash, highlighting significant technical, tactical, and physical shortcomings that ultimately ended their pursuit of a third global title.

IMAGE: France coach Didier Deschamps and Ousmane Dembele look dejected after the match as France are eliminated from the World Cup. Photograph: Jerome Miron/Reuters

Key Points France coach Didier Deschamps admitted his team was 'outclassed' by Spain in the World Cup semi-final, citing technical, tactical, and physical deficiencies.

Spain dominated the midfield, effectively neutralising France's key attackers like Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Michael Olise.

Deschamps acknowledged that France failed to perform at their 'absolute best', which was necessary to challenge a strong Spanish side.

The defeat ends France's bid for a third consecutive World Cup final appearance.

Deschamps also raised questions about the standard of refereeing in the semi-final match.

France coach Didier Deschamps conceded his side had been outclassed after Spain dismantled them 2-0 in Tuesday's World Cup semi-final, exposing technical, tactical and physical failings in a disappointing end to their quest for a third title.

France, widely regarded as one of the pre-tournament favourites, were second best throughout as Spain controlled midfield, cut off supply to Kylian Mbappe and punished a succession of French errors.

Deschamps on Performance

IMAGE: France's William Saliba, Aurelien Tchouameni, and coach Didier Deschamps look dejected after the match. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

"Obviously, this Spain team are very strong and they proved it tonight," Deschamps told a press conference.

"We were slightly below our usual level and made more technical mistakes than in previous matches. We were also a step short physically."

France had reached the last four on the strength of a fearsome attack, but Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Mbappe were all kept quiet as Spain denied them space and repeatedly regained possession.

Deschamps said his team had needed to operate at full capacity to trouble Spain but had fallen short in every key area. "We know the quality Spain possess, and to have any chance of going through we needed to be at our absolute best," he said. "We were not."

Match Disruptions and Spanish Dominance

France were also disrupted by an injury to defender William Saliba, while Adrien Rabiot had to temper his aggression after being booked early in the game.

Deschamps said Spain's ability to read passing lanes and break up attacks had prevented France from establishing any rhythm. "They are very good at linking their play and reading the direction of passes in order to intercept them," he said. "We did not find the solutions. The fact that we failed to reproduce the attacking and technical quality we had shown until now is partly our fault, but Spain also deserve credit for preventing us from doing so."

Disappointment and Future Outlook

The defeat ended France's hopes of reaching a third successive World Cup final, four years after they lost to Argentina on penalties in Qatar.

Deschamps said the players had been devastated in the dressing room but refused to dismiss the progress they had made during the tournament. "The disappointment is immense," he said. "This is a group of competitors, and seeing the journey end hurts. "I do not want to throw away everything we have done, but in this match Spain showed they had something more."

France will now play in Saturday's third-place playoff against England or Argentina.

Refereeing Concerns

Deschamps also questioned the standard of the refereeing, saying several decisions had been open to debate and asking whether Salvadoran Ivan Barton had been up to the level required for a World Cup semi-final.

"The fourth and the fifth official were top level, I chatted with them on the sideline," the coach said. "But the field referee... I won't say anything but I'm asking you: did he have the level for a World Cup semi-final?"