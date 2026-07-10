FIFA World Cup: 'We Become Friends Again': Mbappe's Emotional Hakimi Message

The heartwarming moment between football stars Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi as they shared a powerful display of friendship and mutual respect after France's FIFA World Cup quarterfinal victory over Morocco.

IMAGE: The heartwarming moment between former PSG team-mates Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi. Photograph: Kind courtesy UTDEugeneee/X

Key Points Kylian Mbappe consoled Achraf Hakimi after France defeated Morocco in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal.

The heartwarming moment between the former PSG team-mates showcased mutual respect despite fierce on-pitch rivalry.

Mbappe emphasised that while emotions were set aside during the match, their friendship would resume off the pitch.

The interaction became a viral sensation, dubbed the 'ultimate football bromance' by fans.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe shakes hands with Morocco's Ismael Saibari after the match. Photograph: David Butler Ii/Reuters

This is how football games should end. With players embracing each other in mutual respect, not arguments over refereeing decisions or lingering controversy.

As the final whistle blew on France's 2-0 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal win over Morocco, Kylian Mbappe walked over to console Achraf Hakimi, offering a reminder that fierce rivals on the pitch can still share genuine respect off it.

The heartwarming moment between the former Paris Saint-Germain team-mates quickly won over fans, with many calling it the 'ultimate football bromance'.'Best friends and the game was very clean'.

A Display Of Sportsmanship

IMAGE: Morocco's Yassine Bounou with France's Ousmane Dembele after the match. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

France secured a place in a third successive World Cup semifinal with a 2-0 victory over Morocco on Thursday, July 9, 2026. Mbappe recovered from a first-half penalty miss to open the scoring before Ousmane Dembele sealed the win with a second goal.

Despite his friendship with Hakimi, Mbappe insisted there was no room for emotions during the match.

'It'll be harder when I see him again in the dressing room, because then we become human again, we become friends again,' Mbappe said after the match. 'But here, no, there are no emotions. I'm here to win. And he was here to win too.'

Friendship Beyond The Game

IMAGE: Achraf Hakimi with PSG team-mate, France's Desire Doue, after the match. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

The France captain admitted the emotional side of Morocco's exit would only hit him after the match was over.

'It's true that when I see him again in the dressing room, it's definitely going to affect me, because he's a very close friend of mine,' Mbappe said. 'But here, no, there are no feelings.'

While Morocco's impressive World Cup run came to an end, the scenes after the final whistle served as a reminder that football's fiercest battles can still end with respect, class and friendship.