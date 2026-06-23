FIFA World Cup watch party ends in tragedy in Jordan

A tragic stampede at a crowded World Cup viewing event in Amman, Jordan, has resulted in one fatality and eight injuries, prompting an investigation into the cause.

IMAGE: Jordan fans outside the stadium. Photograph: Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters

Key Points One person died and eight others were injured in a stampede in Amman, Jordan.

The incident occurred at Hashemite Square during a public viewing of Jordan's World Cup match against Algeria.

Heavy congestion and crowd movement led to the crush, with emergency teams transporting the injured to hospital.

Experts are currently investigating the exact cause of death.

Jordan was competing in its first World Cup, drawing large crowds for the match.

One person died and eight others were injured after a stampede during a crowded gathering of fans in central Amman to watch Jordan's World Cup match against Algeria early on Tuesday, Jordan News Agency reported citing the country's Public Security Directorate.

The incident occurred at Hashemite Square, where large numbers of fans had gathered in the capital to watch Jordan’s 2-1 defeat to Algeria, according to the Jordan News Agency.

Investigation Underway Into Fatal Incident

IMAGE: Jordanian fans watch the FIFA World Cup match between Jordan and Algeria at the Roman Theatre in Amman, Jordan. Photograph: Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters

Emergency teams transported nine injured people to hospital after heavy congestion and crowd movement at the venue led to the crush. One of those injured later died, while the others sustained minor to moderate injuries, it reported citing the PSD.

Experts were investigating to determine the exact cause of death, it added.

Large crowds of spectators had gathered across the capital to follow the match, with Jordan competing in their first World Cup.