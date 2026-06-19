FIFA World Cup: WAGs Grab Attention

IMAGE: Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner and global influencer. Photograph: Georgina Rodríguez/Instagram

The FIFA 2026 World Cup isn't just about football on the pitch. The spotlight also falls on the WAGs -- partners of football's biggest names.

This year's WAGs include influencers, models, actors and lifelong companions whose own careers and stories are drawing as much attention as the football itself.

Key Points WAGs at FIFA 2026 include a mix of global influencers, models, entertainers.

Many have strong independent careers in fashion, music, acting, social media.

The WAGs add glamour and media attention to the World Cup beyond the pitch.

Take a look at the WAGs at the FIFA World Cup 2026:

Georgina Rodríguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner has carved her own space as a model, reality TV personality and one of the world's highest-earning influencers.

Often introduced through her relationship with Ronaldo, she has consistently embraced her family life while also building an independent public identity. She has said she is proud of her role within their family and sees no negativity in how she is described.

Beyond the headlines, Georgina continues to juggle motherhood, work and a highly visible public career -- establishing a profile that stands firmly on its own.

Antonela Roccuzzo

Mrs Messi is a star in her own right, amassing nearly 40 million followers and securing major brand partnerships.

The couple's story dates back to their childhood in Rosario, Argentina, where they first met as kids. After years together, they married in 2017 and are now raising three sons, making them one of football's most admired families.

Ester Exposito

The Spanish actress rose to international fame via the Netflix series Elite.



Beyond her screen success, she has attracted attention for her reported relationship with French football star Kylian Mbappe. Ester and Kylian have frequently made headlines together, including being spotted enjoying a holiday in Ibiza earlier this year.

Bruna Biancardi

The Brazilian influencer and model is best known to football fans as Neymar's longtime partner. Their relationship has had its share of ups and downs but the couple rekindled their romance in 2024 and have since focused on raising their young daughters Mavie and Mel.

Isabel Haugseng Johansen

Norwegian and Manchester City star Erling Haaland's partner has largely stayed out of the spotlight despite her connection to one of the game's biggest names.

The pair first met as children in Norway and welcomed their first child together in December 2024.

While Haaland's career keeps him in the global spotlight, the couple are known for maintaining a low-key lifestyle, often enjoying simple pleasures away from the pitch. As Haaland once joked their downtime can be as ordinary as playing Minecraft together or heading home to Bryne for a kebab.

Kate Goodland

England Captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane's wife has been a constant presence in his life long before fame and football success.

The pair first met as teenagers in Walthamstow and even attended their school prom together, with their relationship growing alongside Kane's rise in the game.

Married since 2019, they are now parents to four children.

Away from football, Goodland has built her own career, using her degree in sports psychology as a qualified fitness instructor. Their long-lasting relationship and family-focused lifestyle have made them one of football's most enduring couples.