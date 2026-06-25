Vargas, Manzambi strike as Switzerland beat Canada to top Group B

Second half goals by Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi take Switzerland past Canada for a berth in the knock-out stage of the World Cup as Group B winners, with the tournament co-hosts also progressing as runners-up.

IMAGE: Ruben Vargas scores Switzerland's first goal past Canada's goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau during the FIFA World Cup Group B at BC Place, Vancouver, on Wednesday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Key Points Switzerland beat Canada 2-1 to emerge winners of Group B.

Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi scored for the Swiss.

Canada pulled a goal back in the 76th minute through substitute Promise David.

Switzerland finished with seven points.

Canada, who would have won the group with a draw, ended with three.

IMAGE: Ruben Vargas celebrates scoring Switzerland's first goal with Ricardo Rodriguez. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi scored second-half goals as Switzerland beat Canada 2-1 on Wednesday to qualify for the knock-out stage of the World Cup as Group B winners, with the tournament co-hosts also progressing as runners-up.

Switzerland, who finished the group stage on seven points, will remain in Vancouver for their last-32 tie, while Canada, who would have won the group with a draw, ended three points behind them and will head to Los Angeles for their next game.

The two sides managed to create a total of three attempts on goal in an uneventful first half only notable for two yellow cards handed out to Swiss captain Granit Xhaka and Canada striker Cyle Larin after the pair clashed over a quick free kick for Switzerland.

IMAGE: Johan Manzambi (No. 9) scores Switzerland's second goal past Maxime Crepeau. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

In the other Group B match, Bosnia and Herzegovina kept their World Cup dreams alive and ended Qatar's in a 3-1 victory in Seattle.

Although there was little quality on display from either side in a subdued first half, the Swiss came out firing after the break. Just a minute into the second period, 20-year-old attacker Manzambi shifted the ball to Vargas, who had plenty of space to set himself before coolly finishing at the near post.

Emphatic Finish

IMAGE: Johan Manzambi celebrates scoring Switzerland's second goal. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Switzerland doubled their lead 11 minutes later. Breel Embolo held the ball up in the middle of the penalty area and laid it off for Manzambi who finished emphatically.

Canada pulled one back in the 76th minute after coach Jesse Marsch rang the changes. Substitute Promise David latched on to Nathan Saliba's pass and guided a fine effort into the corner with his first touch after coming on, lifting the roof at BC Place.

Canadian fans continued to roar on their team, chanting "Let's go Canada", but Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel made a string of saves in a frantic finale.

"I am disappointed that we were not able to get a win or a draw today to keep us here," Marsch said.

"I'm so thankful for the energy in the country, and certainly in the stadium here today. But we are going to go to LA. We're going to go where it's probably going to be an away crowd, and it'll be a little bit tougher. But we still want to electrify our country and play really well down there, and go after it still."

Stern Test

IMAGE: Promise David scores Canada's only goal of the match. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

The match presented a stern test for Canada, who drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opener before thrashing nine-man Qatar 6-0. They faced a well-drilled Swiss side featuring the likes of Xhaka and Manuel Akanji, operating as a cohesive, hard-working unit.

"We are very happy because we won, and we fought until the very last minute," Vargas said.

"But I think that Canada went right to the wire. We just seized the opportunity, and we just fought very hard until the very last minute.

"Obviously, we tried to score earlier, but I am just very happy that I managed to hit the back of the net. During our preparation, the coach told us that we have to be present in the box at all times, and I am just glad that I managed to score."

In a packed BC Place, awash with Canadian red, midfielder Ismael Kone, who suffered a broken leg during the win over Qatar, was present in the dugout to support his team. Fans held up posters bearing his number eight in a show of solidarity in the eighth minute.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was also in attendance.