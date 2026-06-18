FIFA World Cup: Uzbekistan dream crushed by Colombia's late surge

Luis Diaz spearheaded Colombia's triumphant return to the World Cup, dazzling at the Azteca Stadium with a goal and an assist in their commanding 3-1 Group K victory over tournament debutants Uzbekistan.

IMAGE: Colombia's Daniel Munoz celebrates scoring their first goal. Photograph: Eloisa Sanchez/Reuters

Key Points Colombia secured a 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan in their World Cup Group K opener.

Luis Diaz was a standout performer, contributing an assist and a goal for Colombia.

Daniel Munoz, Luis Diaz, and Jaminton Campaz scored for Colombia.

Abbosbek Fayzullaev scored Uzbekistan's lone goal.

Colombia now leads Group K after the win, with upcoming matches against DR Congo.

Colombia winger Luis Diaz dazzled at a raucous Azteca Stadium as his side marked their return to the World Cup with a 3-1 Group K win over tournament debutants Uzbekistan.

Colombia's Dominant Performance

IMAGE: Colombia's Luis Diaz scores their second goal. Photograph: Eloisa Sanchez/Reuters

Colombia, who missed the 2022 tournament in Qatar, struggled in the early stages but broke through in the 41st minute when a brilliant ball lifted into the area by Diaz was hooked in on the turn by Daniel Munoz, who had ghosted in behind the defence.

Uzbekistan equalised on the hour mark after a shot from striker Eldor Shomurodov was spilled by goalkeeper Camilo Vargas and Abbosbek Fayzullaev was on the line to head in. However, Diaz restored Colombia's lead five minutes later by slotting the ball in from the left of the area.

IMAGE: Colombia's Jaminton Campaz celebrates scoring their third goal with Kevin Castano. Photograph: Eloisa Sanchez/Reuters

Substitute Jaminton Campaz headed in a third in stoppage time and Colombia top Group K after Portugal and Democratic Republic of Congo drew 1-1.

The South Americans face DR Congo on Tuesday in Guadalajara after Uzbekistan play Portugal in Houston.