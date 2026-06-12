FIFA World Cup: USA face 'very tough' Paraguay test in opener

United States coach Mauricio Pochettino said his side must be prepared for a very difficult World Cup opener against Paraguay on Friday, warning that the South Americans are dangerous opponents despite the hosts being favoured.

IMAGE: US coach Mauricio Pochettino during the press conference. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

The U.S. begin their World Cup campaign at Los Angeles Stadium in Group D, carrying the expectations that come with playing on home soil and with a squad Pochettino said has arrived in strong physical, tactical and emotional condition.

But the Argentine, who knows Paraguay well from his playing and coaching career, said Gustavo Alfaro's team would pose a serious challenge.

"I know very well the mentality, the aggressivity, the competitivity," Pochettino told reporters on Thursday.

"Paraguay showed in qualification for this World Cup how tough it is to play against them and how they performed so well. They beat Argentina, Brazil. My expectation is tomorrow is going to be a very tough game.

"They have good quality and a great coach in Gustavo Alfaro who I respect and admire him a lot."

ENCOURAGED BY RECENT RESULTS

Pochettino, appointed in 2024 to lead the U.S. into a home World Cup, said he was encouraged by the team's growth in the months leading into the tournament, particularly in their final two warm-up matches — a 3-2 win over Senegal and a narrow 2-1 defeat by Germany.

The coach said those performances helped convince the squad they could hold their own against leading teams.

"The last two games allowed us to think and to feel that it's possible to do whatever we want and compete in our best way, and to compete with big teams," he said.

Pochettino said the team had improved not only tactically but also mentally, adding that the players had embraced a more demanding culture around the national team.

"I think they are much better players. The mindset is starting to change," he said.

LINEUP QUESTIONS

Pochettino said all 26 players were available for selection, including defender Chris Richards, who had been working his way back from an ankle injury.

One decision Pochettino has already made is who will start in goal, though he declined to reveal whether Matt Turner or Matt Freese would get the nod.

"I decided," Pochettino said when asked about his starting lineup. "The starting 11 is there, unless something happens before the game."

Asked whether the goalkeepers had been informed, he smiled and added: "I don't know if they know, because if I tell you they know, you are going to start to call them."

'PLAY WITH PASSION'

The Argentine said the U.S. must play with freedom and passion if they are to connect with home supporters and build momentum through the tournament.

"What we can do is contagious," he said. "We need to play with passion. We need to win games, so important, but play with passion and make the fans feel proud about what they are seeing on the field."

Asked how he would define success for the U.S. at the tournament, Pochettino was unequivocal.

"For me, success is win," he said. "It's win tomorrow and win after tomorrow.

"When we signed here, it's because we wanted to come here and be involved in this unique event, but with the possibility to compete well and a belief in winning."

Paraguay not at World Cup to make up the numbers, says coach

IMAGE: Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro during the press conference. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro said on Thursday his players had already achieved something special by ending the country's 16-year World Cup absence, but added that they are here to compete rather than simply celebrate their return to the tournament.

Paraguay face co-hosts the United States in their opening Group D match on Friday, marking the South Americans' first World Cup appearance since 2010.

"In my view they have already won," Alfaro said of his players at a pre-match news conference on the eve of the game.

"After 16 years they qualified when it seemed impossible, when there was no hope."

The Argentine added that the team had restored the connection with the fans.

"They've recovered Paraguay's DNA."

While acknowledging the emotion surrounding Paraguay's return, Alfaro stressed that his squad's ambitions extend beyond merely taking part.

"We are not here just to be part of the World Cup," he said. "We're here to compete."

Alfaro expected the opening test to be difficult, with the United States playing on home soil under coach Mauricio Pochettino.

"Of course it is complex to face one of the hosts," Alfaro said, pointing to the quality of their opponents' European-based players.

Paraguay would need to show concentration and discipline, he added, especially against a U.S. side who were dangerous from set pieces.

Paraguay also received encouraging signs regarding the fitness of Strasbourg winger Julio Enciso, who is recovering from an injury suffered shortly before the tournament.

"Julio is doing very well," Alfaro said, adding that he had followed the required steps in his recovery and would continue to be assessed before a decision is made on his availability.

Alfaro said the squad, and the country, wanted Enciso to be ready, and suggested he would start if fit.

As anticipation builds ahead of Paraguay's long-awaited return to the World Cup, Alfaro said he had urged his players to stay calm as they counted down the final hours before kick-off.

"We waited 16 years," he said. "We can wait one more day."