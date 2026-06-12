FIFA WC: South Korea stun Czech Republic with late comeback win

South Korea have come from behind to beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in their Group A opener at the 2026 World Cup, sealing a vital three points to start their campaign in style.

IMAGE: South Korea's Oh Hyeon-gyu scores their second goal. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Oh Hyeon-gyu, on as a substitute for Son Heung-min, has the decisive touch -- finishing off a rapid break to put South Korea in front.

It comes moments after pressure at the other end, with South Korea breaking quickly and punishing the Czech defence in transition. A clinical finish, and a stunning turnaround as the game enters its final stages.

IMAGE: South Korea's Hwang In-beom celebrates scoring their first goal. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

South Korea are level at 1-1 against the Czech Republic in their Group A clash at the 2026 World Cup, with Hwang In-beom striking in the 67th minute to bring them back into the game.

Just when it looked like the Czech Republic might hold firm, South Korea found their breakthrough in the 68th minute.

Hwang In-beom, scoring his first international goal since 2023, arrived at the right moment to finish off a flowing move and silence the Czech advantage. It was a composed strike under pressure, and a deserved reward for South Korea’s sustained pressure after falling behind.

The equaliser comes after Ladislav Krejčí’s header had put the Czechs in front, despite South Korea controlling long spells and creating the better chances. Son Heung-min has again been central to their attacking play, but this time it is Hwang who delivers the end product.

IMAGE: Czech Republic's Ladislav Krejci scores their first goal. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Key Points The Czech Republic scored in the 59th minute through Ladislav Krejci's header from a Vladimir Coufal long throw.

South Korea level it up as Hwang In-beom scores to make it 1-1 against Czech Republic

Oh Hyeon-gyu came off the bench to score the winner, finishing clinically to complete South Korea’s comeback and seal a 2-1 opening win.

South Korea, led by Son Heung-min, dominated the first half with five attempts on goal but failed to convert their chances.

The Czech Republic struck first in the 59th minute, punishing South Korea’s wastefulness with a clinical set-piece finish to take a 1-0 lead in their Group A clash at Estadio Akron.

Vladimir Coufal delivered a trademark long throw into a crowded penalty area and Ladislav Krejci rose powerfully to head home as the South Korean defence failed to deal with the delivery. It was a decisive moment in a game that had been finely balanced but increasingly tilted by missed chances at the other end.

Son Heung-min's Dominance And Missed Opportunities

IMAGE: South Korea's Son Heung-min in action with Czech Republic's Stepan Chaloupek. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

For South Korea, it was a brutal twist of fate after a first half dominated by Son Heung-min. The captain had been at the heart of almost everything going forward, registering five attempts on goal, though none truly tested the Czech goalkeeper. The 33-year-old, now just two goals shy of South Korea’s all-time scoring record of 58, had come closest when his effort was blocked by Robin Hranac, while another mazy run drifted just wide of the post.

South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo had built his attack around Son and Lee Kang-in, fresh from helping Paris Saint-Germain lift the Champions League title, and the duo had looked the most likely source of a breakthrough against a disciplined Czech side.

Despite dominating possession and carving out the clearer chances, South Korea’s lack of finishing has left them trailing. That concern is compounded by the absence of defender Cho Yu-min through injury, with Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-jae anchoring the back line in his place.

Czech Republic's Clinical Strategy

The Czech Republic, meanwhile, have stayed compact and patient, relying on the aerial threat of Patrik Schick and the midfield energy of debutant Alexandr Sojka, who has impressed on his first competitive international start.

Now behind despite their first-half dominance, South Korea are forced to chase the game—hoping Son can finally turn influence into end product before time runs out.