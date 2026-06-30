FIFA World Cup Updates: Nusa puts Norway in control vs Ivory Coast

Young Norwegian sensation Antonio Nusa's spectacular first-half goal has given Norway a crucial 1-0 lead over Ivory Coast in a tense FIFA World Cup knockout stage encounter, setting up a potential clash with Brazil.

IMAGE: Norway's Antonio Nusa celebrates scoring their first goal. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points Antonio Nusa scored a stunning first-half goal, giving Norway a 1-0 lead against Ivory Coast in a FIFA World Cup knockout match.

Nusa, at just 21 years and 74 days, became Norway's youngest-ever scorer in a major international tournament.

Norway's star striker Erling Haaland was heavily marked and largely isolated, managing only eight touches in the first half.

The winner of this high-stakes encounter will advance to face football powerhouse Brazil in the Round of 16.

Antonio Nusa’s brilliant first-half strike gave Norway a 1-0 lead over Ivory Coast as both sides edged closer to a historic first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout win on Tuesday.

In a tightly contested clash, it was Norway who broke the deadlock in the 39th minute through their exciting young winger.

Nusa's Historic Goal And Haaland's Challenge

Nusa picked up the ball on the left, drove into the box with confidence, shifted it onto his right foot, and curled a stunning effort into the top corner. The finish was so clean that it already looked destined for the net as soon as it left his boot.

At just 21 years and 74 days, Nusa also became Norway’s youngest-ever scorer at a major international tournament, marking another major step in his rapid rise.

Despite the goal, Norway’s star forward Erling Haaland found himself heavily marked and largely isolated, managing only eight touches in the first half — the fewest of any player on the pitch. Ivory Coast’s disciplined defending ensured the striker had little space to operate.

With a place in the Round of 16 at stake, the winner will now face Brazil, adding even more weight to an already high-pressure knockout encounter.