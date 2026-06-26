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FIFA World Cup: Turkey shocks USA with 99th-minute winner

June 26, 2026 09:47 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Turkey delivered a stunning blow to the United States in a thrilling FIFA World Cup Group D encounter, securing a dramatic 3-2 victory with a 99th-minute winner that captivated fans.

 Kaan Ayhan

IMAGE: Turkey's Kaan Ayhan celebrates scoring their third goal with Ozan Kabak. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Key Points

  • Turkey secured a dramatic 3-2 victory against the United States in their FIFA World Cup Group D match.
  • Kaan Ayhan scored the winning goal for Turkey in the 99th minute, stunning the crowd at SoFi Stadium.
  • The United States, despite goals from Auston Trusty and Sebastian Berhalter, twice conceded leads.
  • Arda Güler and Barış Alper Yılmaz scored for Turkey before the late winner.
  • Despite the defeat, the USA had already qualified for the knockout stage by topping Group D.

The United States wrapped up its Group D campaign with a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Turkey, conceding a stoppage-time winner after twice fighting back in an entertaining contest.

The Americans made the perfect start, taking the lead just three minutes in. Defender Auston Trusty rose to meet a corner and powered a left-footed finish past the Turkish goalkeeper, marking the U.S.' third consecutive game with an opening goal.

 

Turkey's Swift Response And First Half Lead

Turkey responded almost immediately. A costly turnover in the U.S. defensive third fell to star midfielder Arda Güler, who calmly finished in the 10th minute to level the score at 1-1.

The momentum then swung in Turkey's favour. In the 31st minute, Kenan Yıldız delivered a dangerous cross into the box, where Barış Alper Yılmaz slid in to make it 2-1, handing the United States its first deficit of the tournament.

USA Fights Back Before Dramatic Late Winner

USA

IMAGE: Weston McKennie of the US in action with Turkey's Salih Ozcan. Photograph: Jessie Alcheh/Reuters

The hosts fought back after the break. Early in the second half, Sebastian Berhalter pounced on a loose ball at the edge of the area and fired a low shot through a crowded box and under a leaping Weston McKennie to bring the U.S. level at 2-2.

Just when the match appeared destined to end in a draw, Guler produced a brilliant run in the buildup. Can Uzun's low cross was turned in by Kaan Ayhan in the ninth minute of stoppage time, stunning the crowd at SoFi Stadium and sealing a dramatic 3-2 victory for Türkiye.

Despite the defeat, the United States had already secured top spot in Group D and advanced to the knockout stage after wins over Paraguay and Australia in its opening two matches.

Source: REUTERS
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