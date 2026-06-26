FIFA World Cup: Turkey shocks USA with 99th-minute winner

Turkey delivered a stunning blow to the United States in a thrilling FIFA World Cup Group D encounter, securing a dramatic 3-2 victory with a 99th-minute winner that captivated fans.

IMAGE: Turkey's Kaan Ayhan celebrates scoring their third goal with Ozan Kabak. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Key Points Turkey secured a dramatic 3-2 victory against the United States in their FIFA World Cup Group D match.

Kaan Ayhan scored the winning goal for Turkey in the 99th minute, stunning the crowd at SoFi Stadium.

The United States, despite goals from Auston Trusty and Sebastian Berhalter, twice conceded leads.

Arda Güler and Barış Alper Yılmaz scored for Turkey before the late winner.

Despite the defeat, the USA had already qualified for the knockout stage by topping Group D.

The United States wrapped up its Group D campaign with a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Turkey, conceding a stoppage-time winner after twice fighting back in an entertaining contest.

The Americans made the perfect start, taking the lead just three minutes in. Defender Auston Trusty rose to meet a corner and powered a left-footed finish past the Turkish goalkeeper, marking the U.S.' third consecutive game with an opening goal.

Turkey's Swift Response And First Half Lead

Turkey responded almost immediately. A costly turnover in the U.S. defensive third fell to star midfielder Arda Güler, who calmly finished in the 10th minute to level the score at 1-1.

The momentum then swung in Turkey's favour. In the 31st minute, Kenan Yıldız delivered a dangerous cross into the box, where Barış Alper Yılmaz slid in to make it 2-1, handing the United States its first deficit of the tournament.

USA Fights Back Before Dramatic Late Winner

IMAGE: Weston McKennie of the US in action with Turkey's Salih Ozcan. Photograph: Jessie Alcheh/Reuters

The hosts fought back after the break. Early in the second half, Sebastian Berhalter pounced on a loose ball at the edge of the area and fired a low shot through a crowded box and under a leaping Weston McKennie to bring the U.S. level at 2-2.

Just when the match appeared destined to end in a draw, Guler produced a brilliant run in the buildup. Can Uzun's low cross was turned in by Kaan Ayhan in the ninth minute of stoppage time, stunning the crowd at SoFi Stadium and sealing a dramatic 3-2 victory for Türkiye.

Despite the defeat, the United States had already secured top spot in Group D and advanced to the knockout stage after wins over Paraguay and Australia in its opening two matches.