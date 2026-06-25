FIFA World Cup Trophy's Gold Content Doubles In Value Since 2022

Discover how the FIFA World Cup trophy's gold content has surged to an estimated USD 713,000, more than doubling its value since 2022, driven by the global rally in precious metals.

Photograph: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

Key Points The FIFA World Cup trophy's gold content is now valued at approximately USD 713,000, more than double its 2022 worth.

The increase in value is attributed to a broader rally in gold prices, influenced by geopolitical tensions and global economic factors.

Crafted from 6.175 kg of 18-carat gold, it contains 4.93 kg of pure gold, making it unique among major sporting awards.

Unlike other prominent trophies like the UEFA Champions League or American sports awards, the World Cup trophy is the only one made of gold, giving it an unrivalled melt value.

The trophy's value has seen a dramatic increase from USD 25,000 in 1974 to its current estimation, highlighting gold's long-term trend.

The FIFA World Cup trophy has surged over two-fold in value since the last tournament in 2022, with its gold content now worth approximately USD 713,000, according to data from financial markets provider LSEG. The trophy, crafted from 6.175 kg of 18-carat gold containing 4.93 kg of pure gold, has climbed in value alongside a broader rally in the precious metal driven by geopolitical tensions, trade uncertainty and slowing global growth.

Understanding The Gold Value Surge

"Although gold has eased from its recent highs, the long-term trend in its value remains remarkable," said Debajit Saha, lead analyst at LSEG Metals Research. "The FIFA World Cup trophy is ultimately priceless to the players who lift it, but its gold content offers an interesting reminder of how dramatically the value of the precious metal has increased over the years," he said in a statement. The trophy was valued at around USD 277,000 when Brazil lifted it in Qatar in 2022, and at roughly USD 25,000 when the current design was introduced ahead of the 1974 tournament.

World Cup Trophy's Unrivalled Status

No other major sporting trophy is made from gold, leaving the World Cup prize unrivalled in melt value. The UEFA Champions League and Europa League trophies, both crafted from sterling silver, carry estimated melt values of USD 16,950 and USD 22,600, respectively. Among American sports trophies, the Borg-Warner Trophy -- presented to the winner of the Indianapolis 500 auto race -- ranks as the most valuable and heaviest, standing 1.62 metres tall and containing around 69 kg of sterling silver, giving it a melt value of approximately USD 156,000. The Woodlawn Vase, awarded to the winner of the Preakness Stakes, carries a melt value of around USD 24,860, while the Vince Lombardi Trophy -- produced by Tiffany & Co. and awarded annually to Super Bowl champions -- contains 3.2 kg of sterling silver with a melt value of around USD 7,230. The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which kicked off on June 11 in the US, features an expanded field of 48 teams, up from 32 at the previous tournament.