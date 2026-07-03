FIFA World Cup: The Touching Ronaldo-Modric Moment Everyone Missed

Football legend Luka Modrić's illustrious World Cup career concluded with a poignant and dramatic 2-1 defeat for Croatia against Portugal, marking an emotional end to an era for the Ballon d'Or winner.

IMAGE: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Croatia's Luka Modric embrace after the match. Photograph: Kevin Sousa/Reuters

Key Points Luka Modrić's final World Cup appearance ended in a dramatic 2-1 defeat for Croatia against Portugal.

Gonçalo Ramos scored a late winner for Portugal, securing their spot in the Round of 16.

A VAR-disallowed goal denied Croatia a last-minute equaliser, leading to heartbreak for the Croatian team.

Modrić, a Ballon d'Or winner, concludes a remarkable international career spanning five World Cups.

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a heartfelt embrace with Modrić, acknowledging their shared legacy and mutual respect.

Luka Modrić walked off the World Cup stage for what is expected to be the final time on Thursday, bringing the curtain down on one of football's greatest international careers after Croatia's dramatic 2-1 defeat to Portugal.

It was a cruel ending for the Croatian captain. His side had battled back into the contest through Ivan Perišić before Cristiano Ronaldo restored parity from the penalty spot. Just as extra time seemed inevitable, Gonçalo Ramos powered home a stoppage-time header from Rafael Leão's cross to send Portugal into the Round of 16.

Croatia thought they had produced one last miracle when Mario Pašalić found the back of the net moments later, but celebrations were cut short as VAR ruled the goal out for offside. The final whistle brought heartbreak for the Croatian players and supporters, who were left wondering what might have been.

Modric's Illustrious International Career Concludes

IMAGE: Croatia's Luka Modric acknowledges fans after the match as Croatia are eliminated from the World Cup. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

For Modrić, it was more than just another defeat. The 40-year-old was making his fifth World Cup appearance, closing the chapter on a remarkable international career that included leading Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final, a third-place finish in 2022, and winning the Ballon d'Or.

A Poignant Moment Between Football Legends

IMAGE: Croatia's Luka Modric and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo embrace after the match. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Amid Portugal's celebrations came a moment that summed up the respect between two of football's modern greats. Cristiano Ronaldo walked straight over to his former Real Madrid teammate and wrapped Modrić in a warm embrace. There were no grand gestures or lengthy conversations—just a heartfelt hug between two legends who shared countless triumphs in Madrid and have spent nearly two decades at the top of the game.

It was a reminder that while one dream continues, another has come to an end.

Portugal Advances To The Round Of 16

Ronaldo had earlier converted a penalty to score his first-ever World Cup knockout-stage goal before being substituted late in the match. Ramos' dramatic winner kept Portugal's title hopes alive, setting up a last-16 clash with Spain.

For Portugal, the journey goes on. For Modrić, it was a farewell worthy of the player who inspired a nation and earned the admiration of football fans around the world.