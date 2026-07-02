FIFA World Cup: Ten-man US knock out Bosnia to reach last 16

The United States men's national team advanced to the World Cup round of 16 with a crucial 2-0 victory over Bosnia, featuring a decisive goal from Malik Tillman and a dramatic red card incident.

IMAGE: Malik Tillman of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. Photograph: Carlos Barria/REUTERS

Key Points United States secured a 2-0 victory over Bosnia to reach the World Cup round of 16.

Malik Tillman scored the winning goal from a free kick in the 82nd minute.

Folarin Balogun opened the scoring but was later sent off after a VAR review.

This win marks the US's first World Cup knockout match victory since 2002.

The US will now face Belgium for a place in the quarter-finals.

The United States reached the World Cup round of 16 with a 2-0 win over Bosnia on Wednesday, with Malik Tillman scoring from a free kick to see the 10-man co-hosts home after Folarin Balogun was sent off having opened the scoring in the first half.

Tillman Secures Victory After Balogun's Red Card

Tillman struck in the 82nd minute to double the U.S.'s lead after Balogun was dismissed earlier in the half for a heavy challenge on Tarik Muharemovic, the decision confirmed after a Video Assistant Referee review.

Balogun earlier capitalised on a fortuitous deflection off marker Muharemovic to slip a left-foot shot under the goalkeeper's legs in the 45th minute.

The U.S. won their first knockout match at a World Cup since their run to the 2002 quarter-finals.

The co-hosts face Belgium for a place in the quarter-finals.