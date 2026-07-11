FIFA World Cup: Tears For Two Belgium Goalkeepers After Spain Heartbreak

Belgium's World Cup journey ended in heartbreak as star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois suffered a crucial leg injury during their quarter-final clash against Spain, leading to a late winning goal for the Spanish side.

IMAGE: Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois looks dejected after being substituted due to injury during the FIFA World Cup quarter-final match against Spain at Los Angeles Stadium on Friday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois sustained a leg injury during the World Cup quarter-final against Spain.

Courtois was substituted in the 71st minute, leading to Spain scoring a late winner against his replacement.

Despite his personal disappointment, Courtois offered support and consolation to his replacement, Senne Lammens.

Manager Rudi Garcia highlighted Courtois's injury as a critical moment that impacted Belgium's performance.

The incident underscores the high stakes and physical demands of World Cup football.

Tears streamed down Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' face as he sat on the bench with a leg injury during the second half of Friday's World Cup quarter-final against Spain.

But after his team's 2-1 loss, the 34-year-old was trying to console his replacement Senne Lammens who was sent on after 71 minutes, but could not hold on to a low strike by Pau Cubarsi and Spain substitute Mikel Merino pounced for an 86th-minute winner.

Courtois' Injury And Emotional Support

"Senne, obviously, I gave him a big hug," Courtois told reporters. "I know, for goalkeepers, this is a shit feeling, and he's a great goalkeeper, and he will only get stronger from this."

Courtois said he had felt a twinge as he launched a long kick early in the second half.

“I felt something here in my muscle. Then, I did some saves, I felt okay, so I thought, okay, we'll continue. Then I kicked again long and I felt it a bit more."

Manager's Decision And Impact

IMAGE: Senne Lammens, who was sent on after 71 minutes as Courtois' replacement could not hold on to a low strike by Pau Cubarsi as Spain substitute Mikel Merino pounced for an 86th-minute winner. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Gary Vasquez

The decision for him to leave the field was made by team manager Rudi Garcia.

"Obviously, I wanted to continue, but yeah, the coach wanted someone 100%, so okay, that's his decision. I wanted to try to play maybe five, 10 more minutes to see, because in goal I was feeling good.

"I was making the saves, and I was not disturbed to make those saves, and I was only disturbed to kick long. So that's the decision of the coach, and that's not a problem."

Garcia bemoaned the loss of Courtois as a key moment for Belgium.

"Losing him during the game - that was a hard hit to take," Garcia said. "When you start racking up the years you need to always be at 100% of capacity. Because if you are not... it can be problematic."

"Thibaut was there to keep the ball out of the net, but unfortunately to beat a team of this calibre... the stars weren't aligned."