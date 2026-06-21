FIFA World Cup: Spain's Yamal says the best is yet to come

IMAGE: Lamine Yamal said he started playing street football whereas others often start with local clubs being told what to do instead of enjoying the game. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Brett Davis

Key Points Lamine Yamal struggled with injuries heading into the World Cup.

The 18-year-old winger was picked in the Spain side to play Saudi Arabia in the World Cup Group H match on Sunday.

He had come in as a late substitution in their disappointing opening 0-0 draw with Cape Verde.

Spain's teenage winger Lamine Yamal says he has plenty of improvement left in his fledgling career with fans not yet having seen the best.



"I see myself as much better than people see me. I know the road ahead is very long and that I have many things to improve," he said in an interview with El Pais newspaper published on Sunday.



The 18-year-old, who struggled with injuries before the World Cup, made his first start since April. The 18-year-old winger was picked in the Spain side to play Saudi Arabia in the World Cup Group H match on Sunday, as coach Luis de la Fuente makes four changes from the team which started the scoreless draw with Cape Verde.



He had come in as a late substitution in their disappointing opening 0-0 draw with Cape Verde.



"I know people see me as if this is my level and that's it. But I can use all that confidence I have for many things. I insist: I have a long way to go, a lot to improve. And a lot, a lot, a lot of football," he added in the interview.

Messi's the best and he keeps proving it: Yamal

Yamal, who plays club football for Barcelona, said he doubted he would be playing at the elite level at 40 like Argentina's captain Lionel Messi.



"Impossible. For me, Messi's the best and he keeps proving it. He has an advantage over everyone and he's 40 years old," he said.



Yamal said he started playing street football whereas others often start with local clubs being told what to do instead of enjoying the game.



"The problem I see with the players coming up now is that they join a football team at four years old, and on the team, they tell you: 'Okay, the full-back has to control the ball and pass it to the winger; the winger has to control it and pass it to the midfielder'," he said.



Being famous from 13 had its cost, he said, stopping him from doing normal things like shopping or going to the cinema because he was always recognised.