FIFA World Cup: Spain's perfect defence faces France's biggest test

As France prepares to face Spain in the World Cup semi-final, defender Ibrahima Konate expresses confidence while acknowledging the formidable challenge posed by Spain's exceptional defence and key players like Lamine Yamal.

IMAGE: France, aiming for their fifth World Cup final, remains humble and focused on the immediate challenge, not dwelling on past achievements or future possibilities. Photograph: FIFA World Cup/X

Key Points France's Ibrahima Konate asserts the team is not afraid of Spain despite their strong form and defensive record in the World Cup.

Spain has conceded only one goal in the entire tournament, highlighting their formidable defence ahead of the semi-final clash.

France has a history of losing to Spain in recent Euro 2024 and Nations League semi-finals, adding a layer of rivalry to the upcoming match.

French defenders are focused on containing Spain's individual talents, particularly winger Lamine Yamal, who has been praised for creating spaces.

France are not afraid of Spain going into their World Cup semi-final on Tuesday, defender Ibrahima Konate said on Sunday, but they are conscious of their opponents' quality and their near-perfect backline.

Spain have conceded only one goal in the entire tournament to reach the last four in search of a second World Cup title.

France, winners in 2018 and finalists four years ago, know Spain very well, having lost to them in the Euro 2024 last four and also in last year's Nations League semi-finals.

France's Strategy Against Spain's Formidable Defence

IMAGE: France defender Ibrahima Konate (15) and midfielder Desire Doue (20) during a training session. Photograph: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images/Reuters

"You cannot fear anyone," France centre-back Konate told a press conference. "We will now prepare as best as possible and hope the result in the end will favour us."

"Spain are an exceptional team, with a lot of individual quality, so we won't be focusing on just one player even though Lamine (Yamal) is a great player," said Konate, who had a brief substitute appearance in the win over Norway in their final group match.

Dayot Upamecano and William Saliba have been France's starting centre-backs, as the tournament favourites eye their fifth World Cup final.

France's World Cup Legacy And Humility

IMAGE: Spain forward Lamine Yamal (19) kicks the ball. Photograph: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images/Reuters

The French have reached four of the last seven World Cup finals. Should they take part in the July 19 showdown in New York, they will sustain the comparison with West Germany, arguably the ultimate tournament nation with four finals between 1974 and 1990.

But Konate said the French were not wasting any thoughts on what might be.

"We are staying humble, we won't fall into that trap," he said.

They will need to find a way to break down this World Cup's most effective backline, as well as contain as much as possible Lamine's runs down the wings.

"I would not say 'fear' but we are conscious of their quality," said fellow France centre-back Maxence Lacroix. "They have won all their matches (except a 0-0 draw against Cape Verde in the group), so we respect them. They have high quality players but we want to win."

Top of the list is Spain winger Lamine, who has earned praise from his coach for keeping opponents' defenders busy as teammate use the spaces created.

"We will defend well, the best," Lacroix said. "Lamine is a very good player and he has shown he can hurt teams at this World Cup. We will do the work that is needed."