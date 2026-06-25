Maseko's goal secures historic World Cup knock-out berth for South Africa

Thapelo Maseko's crucial goal propels South Africa into the World Cup knock-out phase for the first time, marking a historic achievement for the nation's football.

IMAGE: Thapelo Maseko scores what turned out to be the match-winner against South Korea in the FIFA World Cup Group A match at Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico, on Wednesday. Photograph: Eloisa Sanchez/Reuters

Key Points South Africa secured a historic qualification for the World Cup knockout phase for the first time.

Thapelo Maseko scored the decisive goal in the 63rd minute, leading to a 1-0 victory over South Korea.

This win places South Africa on four points in Group A, ensuring their progression.

South Korea, despite the loss, still has a chance to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

South Africa had previously failed to advance from the group stage in three prior World Cup appearances.

IMAGE: Thapelo Maseko celebrates with his South Africa teammates after scoring. Photograph: Eloisa Sanchez/Reuters

South Africa reached the knock-out phase at a World Cup for the first time on Wednesday when Thapelo Maseko's second-half strike gave them a 1-0 win over South Korea, who can still qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

Maseko fired the ball into the bottom corner in the 63rd minute to put South Africa, who will face co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles on June 28, on four points behind Group A winners Mexico, who beat the Czech Republic 3-0.

South Korea, who started with talisman Son Heung-min on the bench, have three points.

South Africa's Historic Achievement

IMAGE: South Korea's goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu saves a shot from South Africa's Evidence Makgopa. Photograph: Raquel Cunha/Reuters

South Africa had failed to advance from the group stage in their first three World Cup appearances in 1998, 2002 and 2010.

"It was a fantastic experience. It was so tough today, but it was a good game. I think tactically we were very good and it was difficult for South Korea to find space," South Africa coach Hugo Broos said.

"We scored, then there were 20 minutes of heart-stopping moments. It's historical, and I'm very happy for the guys. I've been working with them for five years."

The Koreans threatened after two minutes when Kim Min-jae's header was cleared off the line by Aubrey Modiba, before Lee Kang-in fired over from inside the penalty area shortly afterwards.

IMAGE: South Korea's Lee Kang-in is checked in his stride by South Africa's Oswin Appollis. Photograph: Eloisa Sanchez/Reuters

South Africa gradually grew into the contest and nearly struck in the 19th minute when Maseko raced onto a through ball, only for Lee Gi-hyuk to produce a superb last-ditch tackle.

South Korea goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu then made an excellent double save, first denying Thalente Mbatha before smothering Evidence Makgopa's follow-up effort.

Though they had hardly mounted a threat in the second half, South Africa struck with a superb finish by Maseko. Found by a precise pass by Moremi, he shifted the ball onto his left before burying it in the bottom right-hand corner.