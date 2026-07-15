FIFA World Cup Semis: Mbappe fit to start for France vs Spain

Star forward Kylian Mbappe is confirmed fit to lead France against Spain in the highly anticipated World Cup semi-final, alleviating injury concerns and boosting French hopes.

IMAGE: France's Kylian Mbappe during the warm up before the match. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Key Points Kylian Mbappe has been declared fit to start for France in their World Cup semi-final against Spain.

Mbappe had an ankle injury scare during France's quarter-final victory over Morocco.

France coach Didier Deschamps confirmed the injury was only 'slight', alleviating fan concerns.

Aurelien Tchouameni also returns to France's midfield after missing two previous games due to injury.

The winner of this semi-final will advance to face either Argentina or England in the World Cup final.

France have been handed a huge boost ahead of their World Cup semi-final against Spain on Tuesday, with Kylian Mbappe declared fit to start after an injury scare in the quarter-finals.

Mbappe was forced off in the 77th minute of France's win over Morocco after appearing to hurt his right ankle, leaving fans worried about whether their star forward would be available for the semi-final.

Mbappe's Return And Team Lineups

Those concerns have now been put to rest. France coach Didier Deschamps had already described the injury as only ‘slight’, and Mbappe has been named in the starting XI for Tuesday's blockbuster clash.

Desire Doue drops to the bench as Barcola joins Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and captain Kylian Mbappe in the French forward line.

Tchouameni returns after missing France's last two games due to injury, partnering Adrien Rabiot in midfield.

IMAGE: Spain players inside the stadium before the match. Photograph: Hannah Mckay

Spain keep Fabian Ruiz alongside Rodri and Dani Olmo in midfield, with Pedri again among the substitutes.

Alex Baena starts with Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal up front.

The winners face Argentina or England in the final.

Lineups:

France: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe (captain).

Spain: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (captain), Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal.