FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo Taunted With 'Messi' Chants

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a quiet night as Portugal were surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener, raising questions about the team's early performance.

IMAGE: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after the match. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points Portugal drew 1-1 with DR Congo in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a subdued performance, managing only 25 touches and no shots on target.

Joao Neves scored for Portugal, but Yoane Wissa equalised for DR Congo.

Ronaldo faced "Messi" chants from DR Congo fans after the game but remained composed.

The result is a disappointing start for tournament favourites Portugal.

Portugal were left frustrated in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener as they were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in Houston on Wednesday, with Cristiano Ronaldo enduring a quiet night in front of goal.

The Portugal captain managed just 25 touches and failed to register a shot on target as his side struggled to convert possession into clear chances. Joao Neves had given them an early lead, but Yoane Wissa struck just before half-time to secure a historic point for DR Congo.

Ronaldo's Subdued Performance

IMAGE: Fans react as Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the pitch after the match. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

After the final whistle, Ronaldo also found himself in the spotlight for another reason. Videos circulating on social media showed sections of DR Congo fans chanting “Messi, Messi” as he walked off the pitch. The Portugal star did not react, continuing calmly towards the tunnel before briefly acknowledging supporters and later sharing a warm moment with a pitch-invading fan.

It was a disappointing result for Roberto Martinez’s side, who came into the tournament among the favourites but were unable to close out the game after taking the lead.

Impact And Aftermath

For Ronaldo, it was another subdued performance in front of goal. The 41-year-old managed two efforts off target and, despite completing the full 90 minutes, struggled to make a real impact in the final third. He has now gone several matches at major tournaments without scoring, adding to the scrutiny around his big-match form.

Even so, amid the chants and criticism, Ronaldo’s behaviour after the match stood out for its composure — walking off calmly and acknowledging the crowd, even as DR Congo celebrated a memorable result against one of football’s biggest names.