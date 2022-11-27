News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Riots in Brussels after Morocco shock Belgium

Riots in Brussels after Morocco shock Belgium

November 27, 2022 23:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Brussels

Riots broke out on the streets of Belgium's capital Brussels following Morocco’s 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium in Qatar.

Worrying scenes emerged from the city centre, with furious supporters shouting through the streets setting fire to scooters, setting off fireworks, and even flipping a car onto its roof.

 

Police used water cannon and teargas after coming under attack from football supporters who brought havoc.

Even before the end of the match, 'dozens of people, including some wearing hoodies, sought confrontation with the police, which compromised public safety,' Brussels police said in a statement.

'I condemn in the strongest terms the incidents of this afternoon. The police have already firmly intervened. I therefore advise against fans coming to the city centre. The police are doing all they can to maintain public order,' tweeted the mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
WC PIX: Costa Rica stun Japan with late Fuller winner
WC PIX: Costa Rica stun Japan with late Fuller winner
Morocco's secret recipe for success
Morocco's secret recipe for success
PIX: How Moroccans celebrated victory over Belgium!
PIX: How Moroccans celebrated victory over Belgium!
FIFA WC: Ziyech shows that his crazy is all brilliance
FIFA WC: Ziyech shows that his crazy is all brilliance
1 killed, 12 hurt bridge falls on rly track in Maha
1 killed, 12 hurt bridge falls on rly track in Maha
BCCI sets Guinness record for highest T20I attendance
BCCI sets Guinness record for highest T20I attendance
PIX: Morocco STUN Belgium to claim long-awaited win
PIX: Morocco STUN Belgium to claim long-awaited win

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

PIX: Morocco STUN Belgium to claim long-awaited win

PIX: Morocco STUN Belgium to claim long-awaited win

Why Morocco switched goalkeepers before kick-off

Why Morocco switched goalkeepers before kick-off

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances