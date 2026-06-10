'Ready if needed': Harry Kane offers services to England Cricket, RCB

England captain Harry Kane sparked a social media buzz after showing off his cricket skills during the team's FIFA World Cup 2026 training camp in the United States

IMAGE: England captain Harry Kane tries his hand at cricket during the team's World Cup training camp. Photograph: Harry Kane/X

Key Points England captain Harry Kane went viral after showing off his cricket skills during England's FIFA World Cup 2026 training camp in the United States.

Kane's post, ‘Always ready if needed’ sparked widespread fan reactions.

Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers also impressed during the cricket session, earning praise from Stuart Broad.

England football captain Harry Kane has got fans talking after showing off his cricket skills during the team's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

As England count down to their opening Group L match against Croatia in Dallas on June 17, the squad took a break from football training and swapped the pitch for a cricket bat and ball.

Harry Kane's cricket post sends fans into a frenzy

England's official football account shared moments from the game on social media, posting, ‘Camp cricket in full swing.’

One clip that went viral showed Kane bowling leg-spin, while Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers looked right at home with a crisp cover drive. Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham also had a go with the ball and impressed viewers with his action.

Kane has a long-standing connection with cricket. The Bayern Munich striker shares a friendship with former India captain Virat Kohli, and the pair famously met ahead of the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.

Adding to the fun, Kane posted on X:, ‘Always ready if needed, @englandcricket & @RCBTweets.’

The light-hearted comment quickly sparked reactions from fans, with many joking that the England football captain was putting his hand up for cricket duty.

Broad impressed by Bellingham and Rogers' bowling actions

The crossover between England's footballers and cricketers didn't go unnoticed. England Cricket acknowledged the post, while former fast bowler Stuart Broad was impressed by what he saw.

Reacting to pictures of Bellingham and Rogers bowling, Broad wrote, ‘Both lovely actions!’

Rogers also joined in on the banter, captioning one of his bowling photos, ‘When's the second Test?’