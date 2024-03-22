News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA WC Qualifiers: India draw blank vs Afghanistan

FIFA WC Qualifiers: India draw blank vs Afghanistan

Source: PTI
March 22, 2024 08:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India

Photograph: Kind courtesy AIFF Media

India and Afghanistan settled for a 0-0 draw after failing to turn their opportunities into goals in a Group A fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in Abha, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

It was end-to-end stuff in the first half with India coming very close to scoring through Manvir Singh on two occasions and the hosts too having their share of chances.

However, most of them were half chances and goalkeepers of both teams were not tested enough.

 

India

With India and Afghanistan resorting to open football, the first half (45+3) saw a wave of attacking moves but the strikers were not able to come alive in the final third, leaving both gaffers Igor Stimac and Ashley Westwood a bit frustrated as they shouted instructions from the touchline.

India were on the offensive from the word go and caused some anxious moments in the Afghanistan defence and had Manvir not spurned a great chance on the 17th minute, the visitors would have taken an early lead in their away leg of the second round of 2026 World Cup and 2027 AFC Asian Cup preliminary joint qualification match.

Then there was a scope for Afghanistan to go ahead, but Mosawer Ahadi, who found room on the right side of the box, could not pack enough punch in his left-footed effort as Sandhu tackled it without much ado.

A chance went begging for India in the 58th minute after Akash Mishra on the left flank won the ball and crossed it to Vikram Pratap Singh whose finishing left a lot to be desired.

Moments later, it was Afghanistan's turn to miss out on a golden opportunity as Rahul Bheke foiled Rahmat Akbari and Omid Popalzay's plan with a timely interception.

One of the game's best chances came India's way but Subhasish Bose's free header off a corner kick missed the target. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
CSK weren't ready to move on from MS Dhoni: Fleming
CSK weren't ready to move on from MS Dhoni: Fleming
Pant wants get trust back in his body: Ponting
Pant wants get trust back in his body: Ponting
WATCH: Rahul's Homecoming!
WATCH: Rahul's Homecoming!
'No way Kejriwal can be saved'
'No way Kejriwal can be saved'
Ananya Or Kriti: Vote For Your Favourite Celeb
Ananya Or Kriti: Vote For Your Favourite Celeb
Zojila tunnel firm donated highest amount to BJP
Zojila tunnel firm donated highest amount to BJP
Kejriwal arrested by ED, but will remain Delhi CM
Kejriwal arrested by ED, but will remain Delhi CM

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

'Kohli is in a great frame of mind'

'Kohli is in a great frame of mind'

What Gaikwad said after getting CSK captaincy...

What Gaikwad said after getting CSK captaincy...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances