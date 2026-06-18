FIFA World Cup PIX: Thousands of Colombia Fans Paint Mexico Yellow

Colombian football fans brought an electrifying atmosphere to Mexico City, transforming the capital into a vibrant yellow celebration as their national team secured a decisive 3-1 victory against Uzbekistan in their World Cup opener.

IMAGE: Colombia fan inside the stadium before the match. Photograph: Raquel Cunha/Reuters

Key Points Thousands of Colombian fans created a vibrant, yellow atmosphere in Mexico City for their team's World Cup opener.

Supporters enjoyed traditional Colombian food, music, and cultural connections, turning the city into a temporary South American hub.

Colombia secured a 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan in Group K at the Estadio Azteca, with goals from Daniel Munoz, Luis Diaz, and Jaminton Campaz.

The strong presence of Colombian fans made the Estadio Azteca feel like a home ground, enhancing the team's performance.

Local businesses, including Colombian restaurants, experienced a surge in activity, catering to both Colombian and Mexican fans.

Hours before Colombia's World Cup opener, Mexico City was already awash in yellow as thousands of visiting fans transformed the capital into a temporary slice of South America.

Colombian supporters draped in national team colours packed restaurants and streets across the city, feasting on Bandeja Paisa, sausages, eggs and beans with classic empanadas while singing and preparing for what would become a memorable 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan in Group K at the Estadio Azteca.

A Cultural Connection Beyond Football

IMAGE: Colombia fans outside the stadium before the match. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

At Comedor de los Milagros, a Latin American food hall in Roma whose name means "Dining Room of Miracles", the atmosphere reached fever pitch when Colombian singer Carlos Vives appeared, drawing loud applause from fans who saw his presence as a good omen.

The venue, which brands itself as a "House of Latinos" with bright colours, murals and Catholic-inspired imagery, felt more like a Colombian supporters' club on match day.

IMAGE: A Colombia fan dressed as a superhero holds a replica world cup trophy. Photograph: Raquel Cunha/Reuters

"Mexico is more of a football country, but we are going to the United States too," said Pablo Calderon, who travelled from Medellin with his brother. "We wanted to follow Colombia through the group stage, but everything is too expensive. Our ticket alone cost around $1,000."

The cultural connection ran deeper than just football economics. "There is common ground between Mexicans and Colombians," said his brother Ricardo Calderon. "We like football, music, food and noise. That is why we feel good here."

Colombia Dominates On And Off The Pitch

IMAGE: Colombia fans celebrate after the match. Photograph: Raquel Cunha/Reuters

Inside the Azteca, Colombia's yellow-shirted army dominated the stands, creating an atmosphere that felt almost like a home venue.

Daniel Munoz opened the scoring in the 40th minute from a Luis Diaz pass. Uzbekistan briefly levelled through Abbosbek Fayzullaev's first World Cup goal before Diaz and Jaminton Campaz sealed the victory.

Even Colombian restaurants were riding the wave. "The most Colombian house in Mexico," declared Andrea, manager of SalchiParce, a social media favourite.

IMAGE: Colombia fans outside the stadium. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

"Yesterday and today we have seen a lot of Colombians here, although not only Colombians, Mexicans too. We are interested in making them feel at home, with a big enough plate of food and some authentic Colombian beer."

By the final whistle, Mexico City belonged to Colombia, at least for one night.