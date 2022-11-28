News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA World Cup PIX: Ghana vs South Korea

FIFA World Cup PIX: Ghana vs South Korea

November 28, 2022 20:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the FIFA World Cup Group H match played between Ghana and South Korea on Monday.

Ghana's Mohammed Salisu scores their team's first goal

IMAGE: Ghana's Mohammed Salisu scores their team's first goal. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Defender Mohammed Salisu and midfielder Mohammed Kudus gave Ghana a surprise 2-0 lead over South Korea at halftime in Monday's Group H match as the African nation bid to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

 

Against the run of play, Ghana went ahead in the 24th minute when Salisu struck from close range after South Korea failed to clear a free kick and 10 minutes later Kudus doubled the lead with a glancing header.

Ghana's Mohammed Kudus scores their team's second goal past South Korea's keeper Seunggyu Kim

IMAGE: Ghana's Mohammed Kudus scores their team's second goal past South Korea's keeper Seunggyu Kim. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Playing in a black mask, South Korea captain Son Heung-min failed to make much impact and scuffed an attempted overhead kick.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
FIFA WC PIX: Cameroon rally to draw with Serbia
FIFA WC PIX: Cameroon rally to draw with Serbia
Saleem Malik treated me like a servant: Akram
Saleem Malik treated me like a servant: Akram
PIX: Germany stay alive after crucial draw vs Spain
PIX: Germany stay alive after crucial draw vs Spain
3 Rajasthan ministers hold talks with Gujjar leaders
3 Rajasthan ministers hold talks with Gujjar leaders
Hackers demand Rs 200 cr from AIIMS in crypto
Hackers demand Rs 200 cr from AIIMS in crypto
'Messi should ask to God that I don't find him!'
'Messi should ask to God that I don't find him!'
Serbia shell-shocked; Cameroonians refused to be tamed
Serbia shell-shocked; Cameroonians refused to be tamed

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

'Messi should ask to God that I don't find him!'

'Messi should ask to God that I don't find him!'

Aus viral sensation Souttar has eyes on round of 16

Aus viral sensation Souttar has eyes on round of 16

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances