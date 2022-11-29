FIFA World Cup PHOTOS: Protugal vs Uruguay

Portugal dominate, Uruguay miss golden chance in goalless first half

IMAGE: Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo takes a free kick against Uruguay. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Portugal dominated with close to 70% possession against Uruguay in the first half of their World Cup Group H match on Monday but it was the South Americans who came closest to scoring in the encounter that remained goalless at halftime.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after a missed chance. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Rodrigo Bentancur charged through but saw his 32nd minute shot blocked by keeper Diogo Costa.

IMAGE: Portugal’s Nuno Mendes is attended to by teammates. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Portugal, who will become the third team after France and Brazil to qualify for the last 16 with a win, lacked the final pass despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes.