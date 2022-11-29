News
FIFA World Cup PHOTOS: Protugal vs Uruguay

November 29, 2022 01:33 IST
Portugal dominate, Uruguay miss golden chance in goalless first half

Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE: Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo takes a free kick against Uruguay. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Portugal dominated with close to 70% possession against Uruguay in the first half of their World Cup Group H match on Monday but it was the South Americans who came closest to scoring in the encounter that remained goalless at halftime.

 

Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after a missed chance. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Rodrigo Bentancur charged through but saw his 32nd minute shot blocked by keeper Diogo Costa.

Portugal

IMAGE: Portugal’s Nuno Mendes is attended to by teammates. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Portugal, who will become the third team after France and Brazil to qualify for the last 16 with a win, lacked the final pass despite the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
