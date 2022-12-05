FIFA World Cup PHOTOS: England vs Senegal

Images from the FIFA World Cup match between Senegal and England on Sunday.

Henderson, Kane give England 2-0 lead over Senegal at halftime

IMAGE: England’s Jordan Henderson celebrates after scoring the team's first goal against Senegal. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

England midfielder Jordan Henderson and captain Harry Kane both scored just before the break to secure a 2-0 halftime lead in the World Cup last-16 clash against Senegal on Sunday.

IMAGE: Harry Kane scores the team's second goal past Abdou Diallo of Senegal. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The first goal in the 38th minute by Henderson came from England's first dangerous attack of a game that took time to warm up and striker Kane was at his deadly best to add a second with the final kick of the half.

IMAGE: Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr of Senegal shoots past Jordan Pickford. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Speedy Senegal striker Boulaye Dia, who looked dangerous on the counter, came closest for the African side when he brought out a sharp one-handed save from Jordan Pickford after England's defence carelessly gave the ball away just past the half-hour.

The two sides are battling to set up a quarter-final clash against holders France, who beat Poland 3-1 earlier on Sunday.