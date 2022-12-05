News
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA World Cup PHOTOS: England vs Senegal

FIFA World Cup PHOTOS: England vs Senegal

December 05, 2022 01:32 IST
Images from the FIFA World Cup match between Senegal and England  on Sunday.

Henderson, Kane give England 2-0 lead over Senegal at halftime

Jordan Henderson

IMAGE: England’s Jordan Henderson celebrates after scoring the team's first goal against Senegal. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

England midfielder Jordan Henderson and captain Harry Kane both scored just before the break to secure a 2-0 halftime lead in the World Cup last-16 clash against Senegal on Sunday.

 

Harry Kane

IMAGE: Harry Kane scores the team's second goal past Abdou Diallo of Senegal. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The first goal in the 38th minute by Henderson came from England's first dangerous attack of a game that took time to warm up and striker Kane was at his deadly best to add a second with the final kick of the half.

Senegal

IMAGE: Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr of Senegal shoots past Jordan Pickford. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Speedy Senegal striker Boulaye Dia, who looked dangerous on the counter, came closest for the African side when he brought out a sharp one-handed save from Jordan Pickford after England's defence carelessly gave the ball away just past the half-hour.

The two sides are battling to set up a quarter-final clash against holders France, who beat Poland 3-1 earlier on Sunday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Giroud becomes France's all-time top scorer
Will Neymar be fit to face South Korea?
World Cup quarters a step too far for underdogs Poland
Who leads the race for the World Cup's Golden Boot?
Meet France's deadly striking duo
World Cup quarters a step too far for underdogs Poland
KL Rahul's new role in Team India
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

WC PIX: Giroud, Mbappe send France into quarters

Meet France's deadly striking duo

