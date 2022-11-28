News
Rediff.com  » Sports » FIFA World Cup PHOTOS: Brazil vs Switzerland

FIFA World Cup PHOTOS: Brazil vs Switzerland

November 28, 2022 22:29 IST
Brazil and Switzerland scoreless at halftime in World Cup clash

Brazil

IMAGE: Brazil’s Richarlison is tackled by Manuel Akanji of Switzerland. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Brazil and Switzerland were deadlocked at 0-0 in their World Cup Group G game at the 974 Stadium on Monday after a first half with plenty of intricate play and more than a few misplaced passes from both sides.

 

Brazil

IMAGE: Yann Sommer of Switzerland makes a save against Thiago Silva of Brazil. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Vinicius Junior volleyed Raphinha's superb cross on target in the 27th minute, but Swiss keeper Yann Sommer was able to steer his mis-hit effort away to safety. Sommer also saved a well-struck shot from Raphinha four minutes later to keep the game scoreless at the break.

Brazil

IMAGE: Brazil’s Alex Sandro is challenged by Silvan Widmer. Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
