FIFA World Cup PHOTOS: Brazil vs Switzerland

Brazil and Switzerland scoreless at halftime in World Cup clash

IMAGE: Brazil’s Richarlison is tackled by Manuel Akanji of Switzerland. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Brazil and Switzerland were deadlocked at 0-0 in their World Cup Group G game at the 974 Stadium on Monday after a first half with plenty of intricate play and more than a few misplaced passes from both sides.

IMAGE: Yann Sommer of Switzerland makes a save against Thiago Silva of Brazil. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Vinicius Junior volleyed Raphinha's superb cross on target in the 27th minute, but Swiss keeper Yann Sommer was able to steer his mis-hit effort away to safety. Sommer also saved a well-struck shot from Raphinha four minutes later to keep the game scoreless at the break.