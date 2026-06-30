Paraguay Declares National Holiday After Shock World Cup Win Over Germany

Paraguay's President Santiago Pena declared a national holiday to celebrate the country's historic World Cup upset against four-time champions Germany, marking a significant moment for the South American nation.

IMAGE: Paraguay fans celebrate in Asuncion after their shock victory over Germany in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match. Photograph: Cesar Olmedo/Reuters

Key Points Paraguay declared a national holiday to celebrate their shock World Cup victory over Germany.

The South American side defeated four-time world champions Germany 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

President Santiago Pena signed a decree, stating the victory justified a nationwide celebration beyond sport.

The win is hailed as one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

Ecuador also previously declared a holiday after beating Germany in the group stage.

Paraguay President Santiago Pena declared a national holiday for Tuesday to celebrate the country's shock victory over Germany that sent them into the World Cup round of 16.

The South American side stunned four-time world champions Germany 4-3 on penalties after the teams were tied 1-1 following extra time on Monday, pulling off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

President Pena's Decree And National Pride

"Today, an entire country celebrates," Pena posted on X along with a picture of himself signing the decree.

"It celebrates the victory of a team that represents the deepest part of our identity: the grit, the faith, and the strength of people who never give up."

The text of the decree, also shared by Pena on social media, said that Paraguay's victory went far beyond sport and justified a nationwide celebration.

"The government cannot remain indifferent to this tremendous achievement," the decree read. "It is necessary to facilitate the gathering of all Paraguayans in celebration of this historic day."

Paraguay is the second South American country to declare a holiday after a surprise World Cup result against Germany at the tournament.

Last week, Ecuador President Daniel Noboa also announced a national holiday after his country secured a 2-1 victory over the Germans in Group E to reach the knockout stage.