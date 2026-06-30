Paraguay eliminate four-time champions Germany after penalty shoot-out

Paraguay scored a stunning upset, dramatically knocking out four-time champions Germany following a penalty shoot-out in the Round of 32 match.

IMAGE: Jose Canale beats Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the penalty shoot-out to win the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match for Paraguay, at Boston Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Monday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points Paraguay eliminated four-time World champions Germany from the World Cup.

The Round of 32 match ended in a 1-1 draw, leading to a penalty shootout.

Paraguay won the shootout 4-3, with Jose Canale scoring the decisive penalty.

Germany's Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade and Jonathan Tah failed in their spot kicks.

Paraguay advances to face either France or Sweden in the Round of 16.

IMAGE: Jose Canale celebrates scoring in the penalty shoot-out and winning the match for Paraguay. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Paraguay stunned four-time World champions Germany 4-3 on penalties on Monday to advance to the World Cup Round of 16 in one of the biggest upsets in the competition's history, after the teams were tied 1-1 over 120 minutes.

Jose Canale scored the decisive penalty to give the underdogs a memorable victory and spark wild celebrations, as they advanced to the next round where they will face either title contenders France or Sweden in the last 16.

The Germans saw Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade and Jonathan Tah fail to score from the spot before Canale, after two misses by the South Americans, kept his composure to seal their win.

For the Germans, who had a Tah header disallowed in extra-time, it was a bitter defeat and the first time they lost a penalty shoot-out at a World Cup.

Paraguay's biggest win

IMAGE: Julio Enciso (No. 19) beats Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to put Paraguay ahead in the match. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

It is the biggest win in the World Cup for the South Americans, who reached the quarter-finals in 2010 and had not qualified since.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, who at the age of 38 became the youngest coach in a World Cup knockout stage in 40 years, opted for an offensive line-up, giving his team's top scorer in the tournament, Deniz Undav, his first start.

The forward, who had three goals and two assists in the group stage, threatened early on with a curled shot as the Germans controlled possession as expected, and had their opponents pinned in their own half.

IMAGE: Julio Enciso celebrates giving Paraguay the lead. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

While spending most of the time without the ball, Paraguay were content to soak up the pressure and do the hard defensive work as Germany plodded every possible route to their opponents' goal but had no single effort on target in the entire first half.

By the 35th minute Germany, desperate to advance deep in the tournament after group-stage exits in both 2018 and 2022, had completed 244 passes to Paraguay's 31 but had not managed to come any closer to breaking the deadlock.

Paraguay's first goal in World Cup knockouts

Executing their game plan to perfection, the South Americans, with Miguel Almiron back in the side after his suspension, stunned the favourites with a quick move down the right before Enciso powered home his header to score his country's first ever goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup.

IMAGE: Kai Havertz sends the ball past Paraguay's goalkeeper Orlando Gill to draw Germany level in the match. Photograph: Omar Aziz/Reuters

The small pockets of Paraguay fans, completely outnumbered by the white-clad Germany supporters, exploded with joy, pounding their drums as silence fell across large swathes of the stands.

Frustration was visible among the Germany players as their dominance proved unprecedented - no team had ever completed 253 more passes than their opponents in a World Cup first half and still gone in behind at halftime.

IMAGE: Kai Havertz (No. 7) celebrates with Aleksandar Pavlovic after leveling the score for Germany. Photograph: Winslow Townson/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

They hit back nine minutes after the restart with Florian Wirtz floating a cross into the box and Havertz levelling with a glancing header.

Wirtz delivered an almost identical cross in the 78th minute but Havertz's header was blocked by keeper Orlando Gill as the game spilled over into extra time.

The Germans thought they had snatched a winner in the 102nd minute when defender Jonathan Tah headed in a corner at the far post but after a lengthy VAR review the goal was disallowed for a foul on the keeper.

The Germans saw Havertz, Nick Woltemade and Jonathan Tah fail to score from the spot before Canale, after two misses by the South Americans, kept his composure to seal their win.