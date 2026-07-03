Oyarzabal double powers Spain past Austria to World Cup last 16

Spain's dominant 3-0 victory over Austria, highlighted by Mikel Oyarzabal's double, propels them into the World Cup Round of 16 with an unblemished defensive record.

IMAGE: Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring Spain's third goal during the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match against Austria at Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, on Thursday. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Key Points Spain secured an easy victory over Austria to progress to the World Cup Round of 16.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored two goals, contributing significantly to Spain's win.

Spain maintained their impressive defensive record, having not conceded a goal in the tournament.

They will now face either Portugal or Croatia in the quarter-finals.

Young talent Lamine Yamal gave a strong performance, shaking off an earlier hamstring injury.

IMAGE: Mikel Oyarzabal beats Austria's goalkeeper Alexander Schlager for Spain's third goal. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Spain advanced to the World Cup Round of 16 with a dominant 3-0 victory over Austria, powered by a double from Mikel Oyarzabal and another outstanding defensive effort.

Arriving at the tournament among the favourites and have yet to concede a goal, Spain will next face Portugal or Croatia for a place in the quarter-finals.

IMAGE: Pedro Porro scores Spain's second goal. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

The Spaniards started brightly, with Lamine Yamal repeatedly troubling Austria's defence as La Roja pressed for an early breakthrough on a sunny day in Southern California.

They thought they had gone ahead on a short-range shot by Marc Cucurella, but the effort was ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper Alexander Schlager.

Oyarzabal's Clinical Finish And Defensive Solidity

IMAGE: Pedro Porro celebrates scoring Spain's second goal with Marc Cucurella and Alex Baena. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

The pressure finally paid off when Marc Cucurella whipped a precise cross into the area and Oyarzabal steered it into the bottom corner, igniting the Spain-heavy crowd.

Schlager kept Austria in the match before half-time, producing back-to-back saves from a free-kick and the ensuing scramble to ensure his side went into the interval trailing by only one.

Austria's best opportunity of the second half came when a lovely cross into the box was headed by Sasa Kalajdzic, but the ball landed harmlessly on top of the goal.

Austria, who squeaked into the knockout round with a last-gasp goal to draw with Algeria, struggled to create clear chances against a Spain side who remained composed in possession and disciplined at the back to continue their shutout streak at the tournament.

Spain's Momentum Builds Towards Quarter-Finals

IMAGE: Mikel Oyarzabal scored Spain's first goal. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Pedro Porro added Spain's second in the 66th minute with a header into the middle of the net in front of a sold-out crowd that included Spanish actors Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

Oyarzabal struck again in the 89th minute for his fourth goal of the tournament following a defensive lapse by a visibly frustrated Austrian side.

IMAGE: Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates putting Spain ahead in the match. Photograph: Gary Vasquez/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Spain, World Cup winners in 2010, made an uncertain start to the tournament with a goalless draw against Cape Verde that raised questions about their form. But they were far more assured against Austria and will take encouragement from the performance of 18-year-old Lamine, who looked to have shaken off the hamstring injury that hampered him earlier in the tournament.