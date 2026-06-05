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Home  » Sports » FIFA World Cup Opening Just Got Bigger With Shakira

FIFA World Cup Opening Just Got Bigger With Shakira

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June 05, 2026 09:38 IST

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Get ready for the World Cup as global music icon Shakira, alongside Burna Boy, J Balvin, and Tyla, electrifies the opening ceremony in Mexico City with the official song 'Dai Dai', promising an unforgettable start to the tournament.

Shakira

IMAGE: Shakira performs during an open concert at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

Key Points

  • Shakira will perform the official World Cup song 'Dai Dai' at the opening ceremony in Mexico.
  • She will be joined by Burna Boy, J Balvin, and Tyla for the opening show at Estadio Azteca.
  • The opening ceremony will take place 90 minutes before the Mexico vs. South Africa kickoff.
  • Shakira is also scheduled to perform at the first-ever World Cup final halftime show in New Jersey.

Colombian singer Shakira will perform the official World Cup song ‘Dai Dai’ at the opening ceremony in Mexico, FIFA said on Friday.

Shakira will be joined by Burna Boy on Thursday at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

 

The opening ceremony will begin 90 minutes before kickoff between Mexico and South Africa.

‘Dai Dai’ is an Italian phrase meaning ‘let's go’ or ‘come on’.

The show will also feature Colombian star J Balvin and South African singer Tyla.

Shakira is also set to perform at the first-ever World Cup final halftime show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Source: REUTERS
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