FIFA World Cup: 'Now everybody knows where Cabo Verde is'

Cabo Verde's World Cup dream ended in defeat, but their story had already become one of the tournament's defining moments. After the debutants stretched defending champions Argentina to extra time, football greats Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thierry Henry saluted the tiny island nation for proving that belief can outweigh size and reputation.

IMAGE: Cape Verde fans look dejected as they applaud players after the match following their elimination from the World Cup. Photograph: Nathan Ray Seebeck/Reuters

Key Points Zlatan Ibrahimovic described Cabo Verde as a "small island with big dreams" after their memorable World Cup debut. li>

Thierry Henry praised Cabo Verde for proving that "the amount of people doesn't matter, belief does."

Despite exiting without a win in 90 minutes, Cabo Verde emerged as one of the biggest success stories of the tournament.

'Small island with big dreams'

Former AC Milan legend and football icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic hailed the FIFA World Cup debutants for a memorable tournament debut, pointing out how they "almost rocked a giant" during their valiant loss to defending champions Argentina.

He also said that he is sure that the nation will have a big celebration for their team's performance when the players land back home.

Cabo Verde's World Cup campaign was a winless one, yet another massive example of why statistics cannot always do justice.

A goalless draw against defending champions Spain, draws against Saudi Arabia and former champions Uruguay earned them a historic round of 32 berth, which was the least expected thing in fans' minds.

Then in their round of 32 clash against Messi-led Argentina, they took the game to the extra time, keeping things level at 2-2 before an unfortunate own goal from Diney Borges gave the defending champions a slot in round of 16.

Speaking on FOX Sports, Ibrahimovic was moved by the debutants' performance, calling them a "small island with big dreams".

IMAGE: Referee Drew Fischer speaks to players after Argentina's Lionel Messi was fouled by Cape Verde's Jovane Cabral. Photograph: Nathan Ray Seebeck/Reuters

Henry says belief beats numbers

"I just... I can stand there and give applause to Cape Verde because it was all about Cape Verde. Small island with big dreams, and they almost rocked a big giant. But these guys, they are heroes. These are heroes; they became idols of that small island, and they are stars. They didn't lose any game during 90 minutes--important to say. They almost made it in this game," he said.

"I think the whole world did not believe it was possible, maybe... or I would say that a small island believed it was possible. And I am 100, 200 per cent sure when they come back to that small island, they are gonna have a big party, a big celebration, a big welcome on a red carpet," he added.

Ibrahimovic said that what Cabo Verde did will stay in history books as they "made a dream come true".

"I almost have tears because I enjoy these moments, seeing these images. Like Thierry (Henry) said, Argentina is not even celebrating because this is not about Argentina or Leo Messi. This is all about Cape Verde, and they almost did it," he said.

"And this is football--emotions. This is what we like when those things happen, and we can talk about it, and we can sit here, we can talk for many days about it. So let us enjoy Cape Verde because it was a beautiful story and it will be a beautiful story long time in front," he signed off.

A campaign that changed perceptions

Coming to the match, Cabo Verde, making their first appearance in the World Cup knockout stages, started brightly and tested Argentina early through Ryan Mendes before the South American giants gradually asserted control.

"The amount of people doesn't matter, belief does": Thierry Henry on Cabo Verde's memorable FIFA WC debut

IMAGE: Cape Verde's Vozinha and Argentina's Emiliano Martinez after the match. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Cabo Verde, with a population of approximately 530,000, became the smallest nation to reach the FIFA World Cup knockout stage, that too on their debut. With a brave goalless draw against European champions Spain, a draw against Uruguay and a world-class showing in a 3-2 loss against Argentina, the Vozinha-powered team has shown that, irrespective of its population, inexperience and popularity at a global level, it belonged at the World Cup, emerging as one of its most wholesome success stories.

Speaking on Fox Sports, Henry said, "You know what's actually impressive? It is not so much on how they played and everything, which is impressive, but the number of people who live there."

"How do you believe that you can do that? This is why I always say to people like, it reminds me, I know it's not the same competition, Iceland. And what Iceland did at one point, and I know it was the Euro (first appearance in 2016, reaching quarterfinals) and I know it was against your beloved England, but it reminded me, sorry, that it does not matter the amount of people that you have, if you have that belief that you can achieve something, you can always do it," he added.

On a concluding note, Henry said that Cabo Verde is a "good reminder of not believing in what people can say about where you're from".

"Make them know and let them know where you're from with how you perform. Now everybody knows where Cabo Verde is. That is the most important thing," he signed off.