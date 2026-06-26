Nicolas Pepe's brace earns Ivory Coast World Cup knockout berth

Nicolas Pepe strikes twice to take Ivory Coast into the World Cup knockout phase for the first time after a 2-0 victory over Curacao.

IMAGE: Nicolas Pepe fires the ball for Ivory Coast's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Group E match against Curacao, at Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points Nicolas Pepe scored both goals, leading Ivory Coast to a 2-0 victory over Curacao.

This win marks Ivory Coast's first-ever qualification for the World Cup knockout phase.

Curacao, despite being the smallest nation to qualify, was eliminated from the tournament.

Ivory Coast will proceed to face the second-place team from Group I (France or Norway) in Arlington, Texas.

Pepe's performance was unexpected, as he had not scored in five qualifying appearances and was omitted from a recent squad.

IMAGE: Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring. Photograph: James Lang/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Nicolas Pepe’s double sealed Ivory Coast’s first trip to the World Cup knockout phase with a 2-0 victory over Curacao on Thursday to finish second in Group E.

Curacao became the eighth team eliminated from the tournament, a fate that arrived later than many anticipated after the Caribbean country became the smallest nation to qualify for the World Cup finals.

Ivory Coast were third in their group in their three previous World Cup appearances from 2006-2014 and will face the second-place team in Group I, France and Norway, on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

Pepe's Unexpected Heroics

IMAGE: Nicolas Pepe scores Ivory Coast's first goal past Curacao's goalkeeper Eloy Room. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

After failing to score in five World Cup qualifying appearances and not being included in manager Emerse Fae’s recent African Cup of Nations squad, Pepe was not an obvious candidate to play hero.

But he took both goals exceptionally well for his first tallies in a competitive international fixture since October 2024.

The first came through the latest in a continuous string of threatening moves from 19-year-old Yan Diomande, who alertly pounced on a Curacao error trying to play out of the back and spotted Pepe charging to the near post.

Diomande laid the ball back from the byline, and Pepe hammered a low first-time finish through goalkeeper Eloy Room from close range.

With plenty of sun and temperatures hovering in the mid 80s Fahrenheit, the game appeared to be slowing before Pepe finished off an incisive second for the Africans.

Match Highlights And Curacao's Efforts

IMAGE: Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring Ivory Coast's first goal with Yan Diomande.. Photograph: James Lang/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Ibrahim Sangare spotted Pepe’s run into the box with a perfect, line-splitting through ball and Pepe curled his finish from 10 metres inside the left post.

Although it was a deserved Ivorian victory, Curacao had their moments in possibly their last managed by 78-year-old Dutchman Dick Advocaat, who was taking charge of his third World Cup side.

In the 44th minute, Leandro Bacuna sliced through three defenders into the left half of the penalty area but sent his effort low and wide of the near post, and after the interval Sherel Floranus found space but fired narrowly over the bar.

Amad Diallo, Ivory Coast’s first goalscorer in the tournament, departed at halftime, though it was unclear if this was due to injury.