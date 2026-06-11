FIFA World Cup: Brazil's players celebrate coach Ancelotti's birthday during training

Brazil is gearing up for their crucial World Cup opener against Morocco, navigating the significant challenge of star forward Neymar's calf injury.

IMAGE: Brazil's players celebrated coach Carlo Ancelotti's 67th birthday with a traditional guard of honour during their training session at Columbia Park Training Facility, Morristown, New Jersey. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Caean Couto/Reuters

Key Points Neymar is absent from Brazil's training and will miss the World Cup opener against Morocco due to a grade-two calf injury.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti celebrated his 67th birthday with the team, who are aiming to end Brazil's 24-year wait for a sixth World Cup title.

Brazilian pundits express optimism about the team's prospects, despite Neymar's absence, citing a strong squad and Ancelotti's tactical approach.

Forward Neymar was again absent from Brazil's training ground as the team prepare for their World Cup curtain-raiser against Morocco on Saturday while also celebrating coach Carlo Ancelotti's 67th birthday.

Ancelotti's players honoured the Italian, who is tasked with ending Brazil's 24-year wait for a sixth World Cup title, with a traditional guard of honour. However, Barcelona forward Raphinha joked that the players opted for gentler treatment than is customary.

"He passed through it, but nobody touched him," Raphinha remarked.

IMAGE: Neymar will Brazil's opening game against Morocco on Saturday. Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters

Neymar's Injury Status Ahead Of World Cup Opener

Talisman Neymar continues his intensive rehabilitation for a grade-two calf injury suffered while playing for Santos in Brazil in mid-May.

The 34-year-old is certain to miss the first game, and there is no indication yet whether he will feature in subsequent group matches against Haiti and Scotland.

Pundits Weigh In On Brazil's World Cup Prospects

Despite Neymar's absence, Brazilian pundits present at the training ground remained optimistic.

“Brazil is not the great favourite, but it has good players that can come together to form a good team. I think it has its chances," said Zinho, a key midfielder in the Brazil side that won the World Cup in the United States in 1994.

Zinho, who is currently a pundit for ESPN, believes Ancelotti's side will be cautious against a Morocco team that reached the semi-finals at the last World Cup.

Benjamin Back, a popular Brazilian radio commentator, said Ancelotti would not alter the team's style.

"He will have a team that defends and waits for the opponents’ actions, before trying to be quick in the transition to attack once it has the ball," he said.

"It is a young group, with good physical condition, and a great coach. I would put Brazil among the favourites," he added.

Brazil's first game will take place at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.