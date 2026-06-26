Netherlands east past Tunisia for top spot in World Cup Group F

The Netherlands clinched the top position in World Cup Group F with a commanding 3-1 win against Tunisia, whose error-prone performance led to a disappointing exit from the tournament.

IMAGE: Brian Brobbey scores the Netherlands's second goal in the FIFA World Cup Group F match against Tunisia at Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Key Points The Netherlands secured top spot in World Cup Group F with a 3-1 victory over Tunisia.

Tunisia suffered an early setback with an own goal by Ellyes Skhiri in the third minute.

Brian Brobbey and Jan Paul van Hecke also scored for the Dutch side.

Tunisia's Hazem Mastouri scored their only goal from a corner.

Tunisia's World Cup campaign concluded with heavy losses and a coaching change.

IMAGE: Brian Brobbey celebrates scoring the Netherlands's second goal with teammates. Photograph: Bernadett Szabo/Reuters

The Netherlands breezed into the World Cup knockouts as Group F winners with a commanding 3-1 victory over Tunisia on a rain-soaked Thursday, capitalising on another poor display from their hapless opponents to set up a round-of-32 clash with Morocco.

A thunderstorm warning cleared just in time for kickoff but there was no delay to the Dutch on the pitch, who made the fastest start to a World Cup match since 2002 when they seized a 2-0 lead in just over six minutes.

The North Africans' captain Ellyes Skhiri inadvertently turned a cross into his own net in the third minute, before Brian Brobbey grabbed his third goal of the tournament.

Tunisia briefly threatened a comeback when Hazem Mastouri scored in the 54th minute, but Jan Paul van Hecke quickly restored the Dutch cushion.

IMAGE: Jan Paul van Hecke celebrates scoring the Netherlands's third goal with Nathan Ake. Photograph: Jay Biggerstaff/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Despite dominating for long spells and resting key players in the second half, Koeman rejected any suggestion his side were favourites for the Morocco match in Monterrey on Monday.

"I'm not sure if we're the favourites," he told reporters. "It will be a big game. They are a good team with a lot of quality, and they can score easily... It's clear we will be meeting a strong opponent."

"We're the first of the group, and now we're going towards our real test, and that's what we're going to prepare for," he added.

The Netherlands capitalised on another error-strewn display from Tunisia, whose calamitous tournament came to a fitting end after heavy defeats to Japan and Sweden and a coach change between their first two matches.

Some of the more than 68,000 fans in attendance left the stadium before the final whistle with the result beyond doubt, as heavy rain and the weather alert did little to disrupt the match or dampen their enthusiasm.

Dutch Control

IMAGE: Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri scores an own goal to give the Netherlands the lead. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Tunisia almost struck first in the second minute when Ismael Gharbi missed a clear chance, but the Netherlands moved ahead moments later as Skhiri slashed at Denzel Dumfries' cross and rifled the ball into his own net.

They doubled their advantage in the seventh minute, when Brobbey finished from close range after Virgil van Dijk headed a free kick back across goal.

The early burst gave way to a slower tempo, with the Dutch rarely troubled even as Tunisia threatened to get back into the contest in the second half, when Mastouri headed in Hannibal Mejbri's corner to reduce the deficit.

Tunisia's momentum was quickly curtailed as the Netherlands restored their two-goal advantage eight minutes later when Van Hecke powered home a header from Tijjani Reijnders' corner, with the ball deflecting off Anis Slimane on its way into the net.

Reijnders later struck the crossbar as the Dutch continued to press but failed to add to their tally.

Disappointing Tournament For Tunisia

IMAGE: Hazem Mastouri celebrates scoring Tunisia's only goal of the match with Ali Abdi. Photograph: Jay Biggerstaff/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

The scoreline allowed Koeman to take off some of his starters ahead of the round-of-32 clash in Mexico, with Brobbey, Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong all substituted in the second half.

Memphis Depay, the Netherlands' all-time leading goalscorer, came on in the 77th minute and went close with an acrobatic bicycle kick.

The defeat capped a disappointing tournament for Tunisia, who conceded 12 goals across three matches despite arriving with a reputation for defensive solidity after they cruised through qualifying without conceding a single goal.

Coach Herve Renard was rushed in to replace the sacked Sabri Lamouchi after a 5-1 defeat to Sweden in their opener but was unable to change their fortunes.