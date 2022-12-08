News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Morocco is on the cusp of creating history against high-flying Portugal

Morocco is on the cusp of creating history against high-flying Portugal

December 08, 2022 16:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Morocco

IMAGE: Morocco rode a wave of passionate support and kept the World Cup dreams of the Arab world alive. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

After springing the latest World Cup upset in a tournament which has had its fair share, an increasingly confident Morocco side that masterminded victory over Spain will aim to continue their fairytale run in Saturday's quarter-final with Portugal.

Thirty six years ago, Morocco made history by becoming the first African country to qualify for the World Cup last 16 at the 1986 tournament in Mexico.

They now have a chance to become Africa's and the Arab world's first semi-finalists in front of a fervid support which has been swollen by backing from much of the rest of the region.

 

Morocco will no doubt revel in another opportunity to thrive as underdogs, having previously made a mockery of their unfancied status by topping a tough Group F ahead of Croatia, the 2018 finalists, and Belgium, ranked second in the world.

Their success in Qatar has been built on a foundation of defensive resilience and unpredictability on the counter-attack, and that strategy was executed to perfection against 2010 champions Spain.

Morocco refused to be hypnotised by their opponents' extraordinary 1,019 passes and denied the Spaniards a goal in two hours of energy-sapping action as they secured a 0-0 draw before edging into the last eight on penalties.

By contrast, Saturday's opponents Portugal, starting without Cristiano Ronaldo, turned in a dazzling display of attacking brilliance in their 6-1 hammering of Switzerland after an inconsistent group stage campaign.

Relegating Ronaldo to the bench did not remove the spotlight from him but Portugal showed they could thrive without their talisman, his absence seemingly galvanising the team as they looked more mobile and fluid without the 37-year-old.

Ronaldo's replacement on the night, 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos, scored the first hat-trick of this year's tournament and looks sure to retain his place to take on a watertight Morocco defence.

"I will use what I believe is the right strategy, as I have done my entire life," Portugal coach Fernando Santos said.

Portugal's frontline was far more unpredictable on Tuesday, with Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes playing far more freely than usual and relishing Ramos' movement and silky touch that left Swiss defenders scrambling.

While Santos' bold move turned out to be a masterstroke, Switzerland coach Murat Yakin's switch to a back five for their first knockout game backfired spectacularly. Yakin said it was because they expected Ronaldo to be dropped.

"We wished that he would have played. His replacement, Ramos, has hurt us," Yakin told reporters on Wednesday.

With Portugal looking to make history of their own by reaching a first final - they lost to France in the 2006 semi-finals - Morocco will provide a test of their new-found sense of adventure and Santos' willingness to keep Ronaldo in reserve.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
France ready to 'mess with England collectively'
France ready to 'mess with England collectively'
Youngest vs oldest: Scaloni ready to take on Van Gaal
Youngest vs oldest: Scaloni ready to take on Van Gaal
Morocco: The recipe for success with an African twist
Morocco: The recipe for success with an African twist
Congress gets Himachal carrot along with Gujarat stick
Congress gets Himachal carrot along with Gujarat stick
Sensex rises 160 points in choppy trade
Sensex rises 160 points in choppy trade
Bypolls: SP retains Mulayam's seat; jolt to Nitish
Bypolls: SP retains Mulayam's seat; jolt to Nitish
Financial services sector: FPIs inject Rs 14,205 cr
Financial services sector: FPIs inject Rs 14,205 cr

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

All eyes on Mbappe as France take on England

All eyes on Mbappe as France take on England

Why long-range goals are a rarity in Qatar World Cup?

Why long-range goals are a rarity in Qatar World Cup?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances