News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Morocco, Croatia fans paint the stadium RED

PIX: Morocco, Croatia fans paint the stadium RED

By Rediff Sports
November 23, 2022 17:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Croatia, the runner-up at the 2018 World Cup, kicks off this year’s campaign with a difficult game against Morocco which is making its sixth World Cup appearance.

Led by its playmaker Luka Modrić in his final World Cup, Croatia will be seeking to go one better than its performance at the 2018 tournament, while Morocco will be looking to emulate and surpass its 1986 campaign when it reached the round of 16.

The fans were in full voice during the national anthems and the stadium was bouncing.

Take a look:

Croatia fans

IMAGE: Morocco fans show their support during the FIFA World Cup match. Photograph: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Croatia fans

Croatia fans

Croatia fans

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
10 greatest upsets in FIFA World Cup
10 greatest upsets in FIFA World Cup
No Benzema, no problem, as linkman Giroud on target!
No Benzema, no problem, as linkman Giroud on target!
WC: Who was behind the Saudi half-time resurgence?
WC: Who was behind the Saudi half-time resurgence?
Global trends, banking stocks help Sensex end in green
Global trends, banking stocks help Sensex end in green
Pilot says yatra will be successful in Rajasthan
Pilot says yatra will be successful in Rajasthan
Active Covid cases dip further with 360 new infections
Active Covid cases dip further with 360 new infections
Google may fire 10,000 'low performing' employees
Google may fire 10,000 'low performing' employees

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Time for Argentina to be more united than ever: Messi

Time for Argentina to be more united than ever: Messi

World Cup Is In Kolkata, Not Doha :)

World Cup Is In Kolkata, Not Doha :)

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances