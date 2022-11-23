PIX: Morocco, Croatia fans paint the stadium RED

Croatia, the runner-up at the 2018 World Cup, kicks off this year’s campaign with a difficult game against Morocco which is making its sixth World Cup appearance.

Led by its playmaker Luka Modrić in his final World Cup, Croatia will be seeking to go one better than its performance at the 2018 tournament, while Morocco will be looking to emulate and surpass its 1986 campaign when it reached the round of 16.

The fans were in full voice during the national anthems and the stadium was bouncing.

Take a look: