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Morocco edge Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup last 16

June 30, 2026 09:42 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Morocco's Ismael Saibari

IMAGE: Morocco's Ismael Saibari celebrates after scoring the winning penalty in the shootout against Netherlands during the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match at Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, on Monday. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Morocco triumphed over the Netherlands 3-2 in a penalty shootout to advance in the World Cup after a drama-filled 1-1 draw in their Round of 32 clash on Monday.

Ismael Saibari netted the decisive kick in the shootout for Morocco.

Morocco's Ismael Saibari

IMAGE: Ismael Saibari scores the decisive kick in the penalty shootout for Morocco. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Cody Gakpo finished a sweeping break from Crysencio Summerville to put the Netherlands into a 72nd-minute lead, bursting into tears after he netted the goal.

Gakpo and his partner lost their unborn son during pregnancy last week.

Issa Diop Rescues Morocco

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou

IMAGE: Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saves the penalty from Netherlands' Crysencio Summerville. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Morocco snatched a desperate last-gasp equaliser when Issa Diop headed home one minute into stoppage time, forcing the match to extra time.

Morocco had a myriad of chances in the last-32 meeting, with Achraf Hakimi striking the crossbar early in the second half.

Cody Gakpo

IMAGE: Cody Gakpo, right, celebrates scoring Netherlands' first goal with Crysencio Summerville. Photograph: Eloisa Sanchez/Reuters

Morocco take on co-hosts Canada in the Round of 16 in Houston on Saturday.

 
Source: REUTERS
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