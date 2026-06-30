Morocco edge Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup last 16

Morocco triumphed over the Netherlands 3-2 in a penalty shootout to advance in the World Cup after a drama-filled 1-1 draw in their Round of 32 clash on Monday.
Ismael Saibari netted the decisive kick in the shootout for Morocco.
Cody Gakpo finished a sweeping break from Crysencio Summerville to put the Netherlands into a 72nd-minute lead, bursting into tears after he netted the goal.
Gakpo and his partner lost their unborn son during pregnancy last week.
Issa Diop Rescues Morocco
Morocco snatched a desperate last-gasp equaliser when Issa Diop headed home one minute into stoppage time, forcing the match to extra time.
Morocco had a myriad of chances in the last-32 meeting, with Achraf Hakimi striking the crossbar early in the second half.
Morocco take on co-hosts Canada in the Round of 16 in Houston on Saturday.