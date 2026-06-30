Morocco edge Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup last 16

IMAGE: Morocco's Ismael Saibari celebrates after scoring the winning penalty in the shootout against Netherlands during the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match at Estadio Monterrey, Monterrey, on Monday. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Morocco triumphed over the Netherlands 3-2 in a penalty shootout to advance in the World Cup after a drama-filled 1-1 draw in their Round of 32 clash on Monday.

Ismael Saibari netted the decisive kick in the shootout for Morocco.

IMAGE: Ismael Saibari scores the decisive kick in the penalty shootout for Morocco. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Cody Gakpo finished a sweeping break from Crysencio Summerville to put the Netherlands into a 72nd-minute lead, bursting into tears after he netted the goal.

Gakpo and his partner lost their unborn son during pregnancy last week.

Issa Diop Rescues Morocco

IMAGE: Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saves the penalty from Netherlands' Crysencio Summerville. Photograph: Daniel Becerril/Reuters

Morocco snatched a desperate last-gasp equaliser when Issa Diop headed home one minute into stoppage time, forcing the match to extra time.

Morocco had a myriad of chances in the last-32 meeting, with Achraf Hakimi striking the crossbar early in the second half.

IMAGE: Cody Gakpo, right, celebrates scoring Netherlands' first goal with Crysencio Summerville. Photograph: Eloisa Sanchez/Reuters

Morocco take on co-hosts Canada in the Round of 16 in Houston on Saturday.