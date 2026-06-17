FIFA World Cup: 'Messi's feats are no longer surprising'

With a dazzling hat-trick against Algeria, Lionel Messi once again defied age, expectations and logic at the World Cup, prompting coach Lionel Scaloni to call his performances 'inexplicable' and admit he is simply no longer surprised by the Argentine legend’s brilliance.

With a dazzling hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 World Cup win over Algeria on Tuesday, the 38-year-old Lionel Messi vindicated coach Lionel Scaloni's assertion on the eve of the match that he remains fundamental to the reigning champions.

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi scores their third goal to complete a hat-trick. Photograph: Jay Biggerstaff/Reuters

Key Points Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria, delivering a standout World Cup performance at age 38.

He reached 16 World Cup goals, equalling Miroslav Klose as the tournament’s all-time leading scorer.

The match marked Messi’s sixth World Cup appearance and his 200th international cap.

Coach Lionel Scaloni called Messi’s performances “inexplicable” and said he is “no longer surprised” by his brilliance.

Teammate Rodrigo De Paul praised Messi’s influence, saying “He’s incredible… everyone wants to watch him.”

Exactly 20 years after netting his first World Cup goal, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner again shaped the narrative, moving level with Miroslav Klose's 16 goals for a share of the all-time men's scoring record at the tournament.

On a night that also marked a record sixth World Cup appearance and his 200th international match, Messi drew roars from the crowd from early on, robbing Algeria of possession high up the pitch in the second minute.

Beyond the hat-trick that would follow, that defensive effort and intensity offered a snapshot of what the forward could still offer his side at the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

"It's an advantage to have Leo, because of how he manages the group and drives it forward," said midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, who set up Messi's first goal in the 17th minute.

"He doesn't pay attention to individual records. He prioritises the team, and for us that's incredible."

Messi's performance also offered a reminder of his resilience, as he arrived at the tournament after recovering from a muscle strain, having been eased back into action earlier this month. Any concerns over his fitness were put to rest.

Scaloni's Monday statement that Inter Miami's Messi was now "even more" important to Argentina was emphatically validated with the veteran imposing his rhythm on the match despite being well beyond his prime European years.

"Speechless for Leo. What can I say? He's incredible. He's been doing this for 20 years. Everyone in soccer wants to watch him and enjoys it," the coach repeated after the match.

The fact that this is likely to be Messi's final World Cup added extra significance for supporters.

Thousands of Argentine fans at the Kansas City stadium repeatedly bowed in Messi's direction, including when he was substituted for Nico Paz in the 80th minute, while others had gathered the day before in Mill Creek Park wearing shirts emblazoned with "Messiah".

In a venue where Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has so often commanded the spotlight, it was time for some Messi magic.

Mahomes was present in the crowd on Tuesday, with the NFL star sharing a goat emoji and video of the Argentine on social media, sports shorthand for "the greatest of all time."

Messi's inexplicable feats no longer a surprise, says coach Scaloni

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi embraces coach Lionel Scaloni as he leaves the pitch after being substituted. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said he is no longer surprised by the "inexplicable" feats of Lionel Messi after he scored all three goals in their 3-0 win over Algeria at the World Cup on Tuesday.

While the victory was a boost to Argentina's hopes of successfully defending their title, Scaloni said there was no room for complacency.

"This team knows that anyone can beat us," he added. "If you get a little overconfident, any opponent can win. In this World Cup, strange and difficult things are happening. If we do things right it will be hard to beat us."

Scaloni attributed the victory to the squad's chemistry, noting that the bond between teammates is what pulls them through when things become difficult.

The result means Argentina have avoided the opening-match stumbles of their 2018 and 2022 campaigns and they now turn their attention to their next match against Austria in Arlington, Texas on June 22.

"There is a long way to go to try to reach the end," Scaloni said. "But it is always good to start by winning; that undoubtedly strengthens everything."