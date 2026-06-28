Messi milestone as second-string Argentina whip Jordan

Football icon Lionel Messi etched his name in history by becoming the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches, leading Argentina to a decisive 3-1 victory over Jordan.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi breaks into celebration after scoring Argentina's third goal during the FIFA World Cup Group J match against Jordan at Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, on Saturday. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points Lionel Messi achieved a historic milestone, scoring in his seventh consecutive World Cup match.

Argentina secured a 3-1 victory over Jordan with a largely second-string squad.

Giovani Lo Celso and Lautaro Martinez also scored for Argentina, demonstrating squad depth.

Messi's late free-kick sealed the win and extended his remarkable scoring streak.

The victory prepares Argentina for their upcoming Round of 32 match against Cape Verde.

IMAGE: Giovani Lo Celso (No. 11) scores Argentina's first goal from a free-kick. Photograph: Tim Heitman/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Mercurial Lionel Messi became the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches as a largely second-string Argentina continued their winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Jordan in their Group J clash.

Lionel Scaloni made nine changes to the line-up that beat Austria but goals from Giovani Lo Celso, Lautaro Martinez and Messi, who started on the bench, sealed a victory that sent a warning to Cape Verde, their opponents in the round of 32.

Argentina's Squad Depth Shines

IMAGE: Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring Argentina's second goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Lo Celso gave Argentina the lead against the already eliminated Jordanians in the 19th minute with a curling free-kick before Martinez doubled the advantage from the penalty spot 12 minutes later.

And while Mousa Altamari pulled one back for Jordan 10 minutes into the second half, Messi's 80th-minute free kick saw him move past France's Just Fontaine and Brazilian Jairzinho by scoring in a seventh World Cup match in a row at the finals.

Lo Celso had been heavily involved throughout the opening quarter of the game and it was for a foul on the Real Betis playmaker by Mohannad Abutaha that Argentina received the free-kick from which they took the lead.

Lo Celso stepped up from 20 metres to bend his left-foot strike around the Jordanian defensive wall and, with goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila moving to his left, the ball curled into the opposite corner unopposed.

First Half Dominance And Jordan's Reply

IMAGE: Mousa Al Tamari scores Jordan's only goal of the match. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Martinez almost doubled the lead with a close-range effort that hit the crossbar and when Leandro Paredes was kicked in the head by Nizar Alrashdan as he stooped to meet the rebound, referee Istvan Kovacs pointed to the spot after a VAR review.

The Inter Milan forward made no mistake with his penalty, rolling the ball into the corner with Abulaila having guessed the wrong way.

Martinez clipped the woodwork with an attempt from distance soon after the interval before the Jordanians pulled one back to become the first side to beat Emi Martinez at the 2026 finals.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi curls the ball between the feet of his teammates from a free-kick to score Argentina's third goal. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Ehsan Haddad was found in space on the right and the Jordanian captain slid an inviting low centre across the face of goal for substitute Altamari to steer home.

Messi was introduced to a huge roar from the crowd on the hour mark and etched his name on the scoresheet late in proceedings.

The Inter Miami man was upended 25 metres from goal and he picked himself up to stroke home a low free-kick from a central position that Abulaila misjudged as it bent around the wall.