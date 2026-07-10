FIFA World Cup: Messi Magic: When Rivals Become Fans

Discover how Lionel Messi's extraordinary talent and sportsmanship create a unique 'Messi effect,' turning even his toughest opponents into lifelong admirers and showcasing his profound impact on the global football community.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi's magic goes beyond goals and trophies. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Key Points Lionel Messi's influence extends beyond competition, turning opponents into fans who seek mementos.

Swiss forward Zeki Amdouni's reaction to facing Messi exemplifies the widespread awe among players.

Cape Verde's Sidnny Lopes Cabral and Vozinha shared personal, inspiring moments with Messi after matches.

Messi's greatness is defined by his ability to inspire and connect with players who grew up idolising him.

Every footballer dreams of playing against the best. For this generation, that player is Lionel Messi.

Even at the biggest stage in football -- the FIFA World Cup, that feeling hasn't disappeared.

The 'Messi Effect' on Opponents

Argentina booked their place in the World Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday after a dramatic 3-2 victory over Egypt, scoring three late goals to complete a stunning comeback.

Hours later, Switzerland edged past Colombia in a penalty shootout to set up a blockbuster quarter-final against Lionel Messi and Argentina.

The prospect of facing Messi was enough to leave Switzerland forward Zeki Amdouni in disbelief.

Amdouni, who came off the bench against Colombia and calmly converted his penalty in the shootout, summed up what many footballers feel when they realize they're about to face the greatest player of their generation.

Posting a photo from the dressing room after the match, the 25 year old wrote: 'I'm going to play against Messi. Yeah, that's it, I can retire from football.'

Rivals' Admiration: From Opponent to Fan

That reaction isn't unusual. If anything, it's become part of what many fans now call the 'Messi effect'.

Players spend 90 or sometimes 120 minutes trying to stop him. Then, moments after the final whistle, they become fans again, asking for shirts, taking photographs, or simply trying to preserve a memory they'll tell for the rest of their lives.

Cape Verde's World Cup journey ended against Argentina, but for defender Sidnny Lopes Cabral, the result was only part of the story.

The match gave him something he had dreamed about since childhood.

'As a child, I watched him on TV and dreamed that one day I'd share the same pitch with him. I never imagined that moment would actually come.'

After the match, I went up to him and said, 'Playing against you was a dream I never thought would come true.' He smiled, hugged me, and replied: 'It's okay. You deserve even more. Good luck.'’

Messi's Impact Beyond the Game

For any footballer, hearing words of encouragement from the player who inspired your love for the game is a moment that transcends wins and losses.

Cape Verde Goalkeeper Vozinha walked away with a similar memory.

After frustrating Argentina for long periods, he received an unexpected compliment from Messi himself.

'Messi approached me (at the end of the match) and said I had been fantastic. 'You're an incredible goalkeeper. Your people must be very proud of you.' Hearing that from someone like Leo means a lot to me. I thanked him, asked if we could swap shirts, he smiled and said: 'Of course. I'll give it to you in the locker room hallway.' I'll never forget a moment like that.'

These moments reveal a different side of Messi's greatness.

His legacy isn't measured only in Ballons d'Or, World Cups or the countless records he has broken. It also lives in the emotions of the players who grew up idolising him and now find themselves sharing football's biggest stage with him.

For this generation of footballers, they aren't just competing against Lionel Messi -- they are living in his era.

And years from now, long after the trophies have been lifted and careers have ended, many will still tell the same story with a smile, 'I played against Messi.'