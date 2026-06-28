FIFA World Cup: Messi leads Argentina's easy path, Portugal face tough road to knockouts

The top 32 teams at the FIFA World Cup 2026 are now confirmed after a dramatic and exhausting group stage that came to a close on Saturday.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi leads Argentina’s strong knockout push. Photograph: FIFA World Cup/X

Key Points Argentina dominate group stage with a perfect record, with Messi in red-hot form scoring five goals in two games.

Messi continues to lead the champions, with Argentina looking strong and well-set for a deep knockout run.

Portugal finish second in their group, after a 0-0 draw with Colombia, creating a much tougher knockout path. Portugal face a brutal route, potentially meeting Croatia, Spain, Belgium, and France in successive rounds.

Heavyweight clash potential on other side of draw, with France, Spain, Germany and others stacked together early in the knockouts.

Most of the traditional heavyweights held their ground, but the real focus has quickly shifted to defending champions Argentina, whose run has already started to shape the knockout rounds.”

Messi leads flawless champions into knockouts

Defending champions Argentina once again look like the side to beat. Lionel Scaloni’s team stormed through the group stage with a perfect record, winning all three matches, while Lionel Messi continued to shine on the biggest stage, averaging two goals per game and scoring five in just his first two appearances.

Four years after lifting the 2022 World Cup -- when many felt his international story had reached its perfect ending -- the 39-year-old remains the heartbeat of Argentina’s dominance.

With the familiar core of Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández and Rodrigo De Paul around him, Argentina have blended experience with relentless control in midfield.

Messi’s form heading into the knockouts has been relentless, and opponents now face the daunting task of trying to slow down a player still rewriting World Cup history.

Argentina now face Cape Verde in the Round of 32. While the African side have already produced a few surprises in this tournament, this is easily their biggest test yet. If Argentina progress, they will meet the winner of Egypt vs Australia, two teams that have struggled for consistency.

Looking further ahead, a potential quarter-final could bring Switzerland, Colombia, Ghana or Algeria, before a likely semi-final clash with the likes of Brazil, Norway, Ivory Coast or England, with Panama and Ecuador also in the mix as potential surprise packages.

For now, Argentina look to have a relatively favourable path, with many expecting their real challenges to begin only from the semi-final stage.

Ronaldo’s Portugal faces brutal knockout path

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal head into the knockout rounds with a very different reality after a frustrating end to their group campaign.

Needing a win against Colombia to top Group K, Portugal were instead held to a 0-0 draw. Bruno Fernandes came closest with a well-struck effort that was saved by Camilo Vargas, while Davinson Sánchez saw a late goal ruled out for offside. Colombia eventually finished top of the group with seven points, leaving Portugal second with five.

That result has completely reshaped Portugal’s route through the tournament—and not for the better.

Instead of a more favourable draw as group winners, Portugal now face Croatia in the Round of 32. If they get through, a meeting with Spain in the Round of 16 looms, followed by a potential quarter-final against Belgium or the United States, and a possible semi-final clash with France.

It’s widely seen as one of the toughest paths in the competition.

Ronaldo’s side had started inconsistently, drawing with DR Congo before a strong 5-0 win over Uzbekistan. But failing to top the group has placed them on a collision course with Europe’s elite much earlier than they would have wanted.

France, Spain, Germany and others

While Argentina’s route looks relatively clear, the other side of the bracket is packed with heavyweight European contenders.

France, who also won all three group matches, topped Group I ahead of Norway and Senegal. Led by Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué, they now meet Sweden in New York on June 30. If they advance, they could face Germany or Paraguay, before a possible quarter-final against the winner of Netherlands vs Morocco, with Canada also in contention.

Finalists in both 2018 and 2022, France remain among the favourites but their path is loaded with potential blockbuster clashes from the Round of 16 onwards.

Spain continue their push for a second World Cup crown. With Rodri, Pedri, Mikel Merino, Fabián Ruiz and Martín Zubimendi controlling midfield, much of the excitement surrounds teenage star Lamine Yamal, already regarded as one of football’s brightest talents.

Spain topped Group H and now face Austria in Los Angeles on July 2. If they progress, they could meet Croatia or Portugal, followed by possible clashes with Belgium or the United States, and a semi-final against France, Netherlands or Germany.