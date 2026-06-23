FIFA World Cup: 'Messi is above Pele, Maradona and Cruyff'

Football icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic has unequivocally stated that Lionel Messi's record-breaking FIFA World Cup goal tally and sustained brilliance place him in an unparalleled category, surpassing even the greatest legends of the sport.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi celebrates scoring. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Key Points Lionel Messi surpassed Miroslav Klose to become the all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history with 18 goals.

Messi also equalled the record for scoring in six successive World Cup games, matching Just Fontaine and Jairzinho.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic declared Messi to be in a 'category of his own,' surpassing legends like Pele, Maradona, and Cruyff.

Ibrahimovic highlighted Messi's continued dominance at 38 years old and his ability to produce special moments for Argentina.

Former football player and legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hailed Lionel Messi's feat on breaking the all-time FIFA World Cup goal record, stating that the Argentinian ace is in a "category of his own", towering over even legends like Pele, Diego Maradona and Johan Cruyff.

Messi's brace not only won his side their clash against Austria, but also brought him above Miroslav Klose (16 goals) as the leading goal-scorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup, with 18 goals. He also equalled the record of France's Just Fontaine and Brazil's Jairzinho by putting his name on the scoresheet in his sixth successive WC game.

Messi's Record-Breaking World Cup Performance

Following the match, Ibrahimovic spoke on Fox Sports as quoted by Goal.com, "I do not think there is any debate left now. When you become the all-time top scorer in World Cup history, win the thing, dominate it across different generations, and keep producing at 38 years of age, what more do people want?"

"We spend years comparing him to everyone else, but even the greats before him cannot match the complete body of work. Pele, (Diego) Maradona, (Johan) Cruyff, whoever you want to name, they were all brilliant, but Messi's numbers, longevity, and trophies put him in a category of his own," he added.

Ibrahimovic's Unwavering Praise for Messi

Messi's double came after a hat-trick against Algeria in the campaign opener, which takes his goal tally to five. With his first WC hat trick against Algeria and breaking the world record for most goals in the next game, the World Cup-winning superstar is grabbing the majority of the headlines. The former AC Milan and Barcelona star, though, who played for Sweden, offered a light-hearted comparison between himself and Messi, pointing out that he has not scored in two World Cups.

"Five goals in two games. I have zero goals in two World Cups," Ibrahimovic added.

"So, I am happy for him, and I hope he continues. His birthday is in a couple of days, so let him enjoy, because we're all enjoying him by seeing him play so, amazing, just amazing, no words," he continued.

"People can talk about Argentina as a collective, their tactics and the way they control games, but there always seems to be one constant when they need something special, Lionel Messi," he signed off.