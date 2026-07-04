FIFA World Cup: Meet Vozinha, The Goalkeeper Who Frustrated Messi

Cabo Verde captivated football fans worldwide with their inspiring FIFA World Cup debut, showcasing remarkable resilience and the standout performance of veteran goalkeeper Vozinha against global powerhouses.

IMAGE: Cape Verde's Vozinha looks dejected after the match as Cape Verde are eliminated from the World Cup. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Key Points Cabo Verde made a historic FIFA World Cup debut, reaching the Round of 32 and earning widespread admiration.

They remained unbeaten in 90 minutes against three world champions: Spain, Uruguay, and Argentina.

Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, 40, emerged as a breakout star, making 18 saves and denying top players like Lionel Messi.

Cabo Verde pushed defending champions Argentina to extra time in a thrilling 3-2 defeat in the Round of 32.

Their campaign showcased remarkable discipline, resilience, and belief, defying pre-tournament expectations.

Cabo Verde and their veteran goalkeeper Vozinha brought the curtain down on a memorable FIFA World Cup debut after suffering a heartbreaking 3-2 extra-time defeat to defending champions Argentina in Miami on Friday.

On paper, Cabo Verde leave the tournament without a single win. But numbers alone fail to capture the impact they made. A goalless draw against European champions Spain, followed by hard-fought draws against Saudi Arabia and two-time world champions Uruguay, secured the debutants an unlikely place in the Round of 32. Against Lionel Messi's Argentina, they came within moments of forcing a penalty shootout, only for an unfortunate own goal from Diney Borges to send the defending champions through to the Round of 16.

Cabo Verde's Remarkable World Cup Journey

IMAGE: Cape Verde's Vozinha and Argentina's Lionel Messi after the match. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

At the heart of Cabo Verde's remarkable campaign was 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, who emerged as one of the tournament's biggest breakout stars. While his popularity on social media surged throughout the World Cup, the veteran remained unfazed, letting his performances do the talking. He produced seven saves against Spain and followed it up with eight more against Argentina, repeatedly denying Messi and company in one of the finest goalkeeping displays of the tournament.

Vozinha finished the World Cup with 18 saves. According to OptaJoe, among goalkeepers aged 40 or older, only England's Peter Shilton (28 saves in 1990) and Italy's Dino Zoff (27 saves in 1982) have recorded more saves at a single FIFA World Cup. Across the tournament, only Paraguay's Orlando Gill (19) and Curaçao's Ely Room (20) made more saves than the Cabo Verde captain.

Vozinha's Record-Breaking Goalkeeping

Beyond the statistics, Cabo Verde proved they belonged on football's biggest stage. They remained unbeaten in 90 minutes against three world champions—2010 winners Spain, two-time champions Uruguay and defending champions Argentina—showing remarkable discipline, resilience and belief throughout the tournament.

Overall, Cabo Verde scored four goals, conceded five, drew three matches and lost just once—after extra time.

Vozinha – FIFA World Cup 2026 Stats Age 40 Matches Played 4 Total Saves 18 Saves vs Spain 7 Saves vs Argentina 8 40+ Goalkeeper Ranking 3rd-most saves at a single FIFA World Cup Only 40+ Goalkeepers Ahead Peter Shilton (28, 1990), Dino Zoff (27, 1982) Overall Saves Ranking 3rd (behind Orlando Gill – 19, Ely Room – 20) Team Record 3 Draws, 1 Extra-time Loss (Unbeaten in 90 minutes)

Thrilling Knockout Stage Encounter

Making their first-ever World Cup knockout appearance, Cabo Verde started brightly against Argentina and threatened early through Ryan Mendes before the South American giants gradually settled into the contest.

Argentina broke the deadlock in the 29th minute when Lionel Messi controlled a diagonal pass from Lisandro Martinez before firing into the roof of the net. The strike was Messi's seventh of the tournament, moving him to the top of the Golden Boot standings.

Cabo Verde, however, refused to fade away. Just before the hour mark, Mendes slipped a pass to Deroy Duarte, who finished confidently from a tight angle to score his nation's first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout-stage goal and bring the scores level.

With Vozinha producing save after save—including several crucial stops to deny Messi—the match headed into extra time.

Extra-Time Drama And Decisive Moments

Argentina regained the lead in the 92nd minute when Lisandro Martinez converted from close range following a corner. But Cabo Verde responded once again, with Sidny Lopes Cabral curling home a stunning effort from a tight angle in the 103rd minute to make it 2-2.

The decisive moment arrived in the 111th minute when Messi's corner found Romero, whose powerful header took a slight deflection off Diney Borges before ending up in the net.

Cabo Verde nearly forced penalties in the closing stages, but Emiliano Martinez produced a crucial save to deny Lopes Cabral's powerful free-kick, sealing Argentina's passage to the Round of 16.

Argentina will now face Egypt, while Cabo Verde head home with widespread admiration after one of the most inspiring debut campaigns in FIFA World Cup history.