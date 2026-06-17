HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » FIFA World Cup: Mbappe Goes Past Messi; Check Out The All-Time Top Scorers

FIFA World Cup: Mbappe Goes Past Messi; Check Out The All-Time Top Scorers

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 17, 2026 03:26 IST

x

Kylian Mbappe

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe celebrates France's victory against Senegal at New Jersey Stadium on Tuesday. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Key Points

  • Kylian Mbappe became France's all-time leading scorer with a double against Senegal, beating the mark of 57 goals held by Olivier Giroud..
  • Mbappe scored his first in the 66th minute and notched his 58th international goal in second-half stoppage time.
  • The double moved Mbappe to 14 World Cup goals, taking him past Lionel Messi.

France captain Kylian Mbappe became his country's all-time leading scorer with a double against Senegal at the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, beating the mark of 57 goals held by Olivier Giroud.

Playing in France's opening match at New York New Jersey Stadium, Mbappe slipped the ball past the goalkeeper in the 66th minute and notched his 58th international strike with a screamer in second-half stoppage time.

"Congrats, Kylian. You made it. I'm really happy for him," said Giroud, working as a pundit for the BBC.

Mbappe Closes In on Klose's Record

Kylian Mbappe

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe scores France's third goal. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

The double moved Mbappe to 14 World Cup goals, taking him past Lionel Messi and Just Fontaine and level with Germany's Gerd Muller, two behind record holder Miroslav Klose.

"I play to leave a mark on my country's history and to help my team win the World Cup," Mbappe told reporters.

"I don't think we're fully up and running yet. But it's always good to start a tournament with a win. It gives you a bit more peace of mind, even though you're never really relaxed at a World Cup."

Real Madrid striker Mbappe, 27, had been under extraordinary scrutiny heading into the World Cup but came alive in the second half as France beat Senegal 3-1 in Group I.

Giroud said Mbappe had promised him his shirt from the match.

France next play Iraq on Monday in Philadelphia before facing Norway in their final group match on June 26.

FIFA World Cup All-Time Top Scorers:

16 Goals: Miroslav Klose (Germany)
15 Goals: Ronaldo (Brazil)
14 Goals: Gerd Muller (Germany), Kylian Mbappe (France)
13 Goals: Just Fontaine (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina)
12 Goals: Pele (Brazil)
11 Goals: Sandor Kocsis (Hungary), Jurgen Klinsmann (Germany

 
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

Record-breaking Mbappe Fires France To Victory Against Senegal
Record-breaking Mbappe Fires France To Victory Against Senegal
Iran vs NZ: Boos, cheers draw at politically charged game
Iran vs NZ: Boos, cheers draw at politically charged game
World Cup Shocker! Minnows Cape Verde Hold Mighty Spain to Draw
World Cup Shocker! Minnows Cape Verde Hold Mighty Spain to Draw
Axed After One Game! Lamouchi Joins World Cup's Infamous List
Axed After One Game! Lamouchi Joins World Cup's Infamous List
As Drones Hover Overhead, Displaced Gazans Watch World Cup
As Drones Hover Overhead, Displaced Gazans Watch World Cup

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Modi and Trump Meet For The First Time in 16 Months at G7 Summit in France0:12

Modi and Trump Meet For The First Time in 16 Months at G7...

Mahima Makwana wins hearts with her innocent charm1:14

Mahima Makwana wins hearts with her innocent charm

PM Modi Arrives at G7 Summit Venue in Evian, France2:53

PM Modi Arrives at G7 Summit Venue in Evian, France

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO