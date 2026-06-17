FIFA World Cup: Mbappe Goes Past Messi; Check Out The All-Time Top Scorers

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe celebrates France's victory against Senegal at New Jersey Stadium on Tuesday. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Key Points Kylian Mbappe became France's all-time leading scorer with a double against Senegal, beating the mark of 57 goals held by Olivier Giroud..

Mbappe scored his first in the 66th minute and notched his 58th international goal in second-half stoppage time.

The double moved Mbappe to 14 World Cup goals, taking him past Lionel Messi.

France captain Kylian Mbappe became his country's all-time leading scorer with a double against Senegal at the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, beating the mark of 57 goals held by Olivier Giroud.



Playing in France's opening match at New York New Jersey Stadium, Mbappe slipped the ball past the goalkeeper in the 66th minute and notched his 58th international strike with a screamer in second-half stoppage time.



"Congrats, Kylian. You made it. I'm really happy for him," said Giroud, working as a pundit for the BBC.

Mbappe Closes In on Klose's Record

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe scores France's third goal. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

The double moved Mbappe to 14 World Cup goals, taking him past Lionel Messi and Just Fontaine and level with Germany's Gerd Muller, two behind record holder Miroslav Klose.



"I play to leave a mark on my country's history and to help my team win the World Cup," Mbappe told reporters.



"I don't think we're fully up and running yet. But it's always good to start a tournament with a win. It gives you a bit more peace of mind, even though you're never really relaxed at a World Cup."



Real Madrid striker Mbappe, 27, had been under extraordinary scrutiny heading into the World Cup but came alive in the second half as France beat Senegal 3-1 in Group I.



Giroud said Mbappe had promised him his shirt from the match.



France next play Iraq on Monday in Philadelphia before facing Norway in their final group match on June 26.

FIFA World Cup All-Time Top Scorers:

16 Goals: Miroslav Klose (Germany)

15 Goals: Ronaldo (Brazil)

14 Goals: Gerd Muller (Germany), Kylian Mbappe (France)

13 Goals: Just Fontaine (France), Lionel Messi (Argentina)

12 Goals: Pele (Brazil)

11 Goals: Sandor Kocsis (Hungary), Jurgen Klinsmann (Germany