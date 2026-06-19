FIFA World Cup: 'Let's talk football': Vozinha shrugs off visa drama

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha was not too keen to discuss it on Thursday but finally conceded he was very happy his mother had obtained a U.S. visa and would be able to watch him play against Uruguay in the World Cup this weekend.

IMAGE: Cape Verde's Vozinha celebrates after the match. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Key Points Vozinha said he is happy his mother’s U.S. visa was approved and she can now watch him play.

He stressed that despite the personal news, his main focus remains on football and the World Cup.

The Cape Verde goalkeeper asked reporters to keep attention on the team’s upcoming match against Uruguay.

The 40-year-old has become one of the breakout stars of the tournament after his Player of the Match performance helped Cape Verde secure a stunning 0-0 draw with European champions Spain in Atlanta.

He was reduced to tears after the match, however, because his grandparents, who raised him, had passed away, and his mother, Ana Candida Evora, had been unable to witness his heroics in person because of the costs of getting a visa.

The U.S. State Department stepped in after his emotional post-match comments went viral, and on Thursday officials confirmed that Evora had received approval to travel.

The Blue Sharks play their second World Cup group match on Sunday and Evora, who is on her way to the U.S. from Cape Verde's capital Praia, will now be in the stands at Miami Stadium.

"For me, this is very important because all my family always supports me in everything," Vozinha told reporters at the team's training camp.

"And to have her here, for me, it's something special. My father also is here and my brother, so I am very happy. I wish I could bring more, maybe my brothers and sisters and nephews, but I think sometimes it's difficult."

Cape Verde was among dozens of countries whose citizens needed to post bonds of up to $15,000 to enter the U.S. under President Donald Trump's sweeping immigration crackdown, but that requirement was later dropped for World Cup ticket holders.

With a little help from a Brazilian TV station, Vozinha's performance in Atlanta boosted his following on Instagram from 50,000 before Monday's match to 13.7 million on Thursday.

'CHILDHOOD DREAM'

IMAGE: Ana Candida Evora, the mother of Cape Verde's goalkeeper Vozinha, looks at her phone at Cesaria Evora International Airport near Mindelo, Sao Vicente, Cape Verde, before she begins her journey to the United States. Photograph: Davidson Alves/Reuters

The goalkeeper, who was mobbed by Cape Verdeans seeking selfies before training, was happier to keep a lid on all the hoopla as the squad prepared to face another former World Cup-winning team in the shape of Uruguay on Sunday.

"I've always been a focused person," he said. "Of course it's not easy to manage all of this, but I try not to get too involved in it and to spend as little time as possible on the phone and on social media.

"Because I am here because of the national team, because of football, because of the World Cup. It's a dream I've had since childhood, and now I'm living it. I don't think there can be anything more important than that to distract me from my focus.

"I'm very grateful for everything, but please let's speak about football," he added.

Vozinha, who is without a club after his contract with Portuguese second-flight outfit Chaves expired, said the squad had not fulfilled their ambitions by drawing with Spain.

"We are here to compete," he said. "I don't think we can set the bar unrealistically high, because we know we are from a small country, a small national team.

"But we have a lot of quality, and we are ambitious."

When asked if Vozinha's newfound fame was becoming a distraction for the squad, Cape Verde midfielder Deroy Duarte said everyone was delighted for the veteran goalkeeper.

"Vozinha is a very good guy," he said. "We're all happy for him. I think this one match changed his life. So, no, it's more of a thing of happiness, and it shows what the World Cup can do, and I think that's it. We're just happy for him."