FIFA World Cup: Kane equals record as England edge Croatia

Harry Kane struck twice while Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford delivered the knockout blows as England survived a back-and-forth battle to beat Croatia 4-2 on Wednesday and launch their World Cup campaign in a heavyweight clash that lived up to its billing.

IMAGE: England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points Harry Kane scored twice as England beat Croatia 4-2 in a thrilling World Cup opener.

Jude Bellingham netted the decisive goal early in the second half to put England ahead.

Marcus Rashford sealed the victory with a late strike in the 85th minute.

Croatia twice came from behind through Martin Baturina and Petar Musa but could not hold England.

England's attack impressed, but defensive lapses exposed concerns ahead of their next matches.

The Group L meeting carried heavy expectations long before kickoff, given the history between the sides, with Croatia's extra-time victory over England in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals adding an extra edge to the occasion.

The match at Dallas Stadium more than delivered as Croatia twice hauled themselves level to keep England in check before Bellingham rose to the occasion with England's third goal in the 47th minute and then Rashford put the game away with an 85th-minute strike.

Bellingham put England decisively in front when he surged down the right with a powerful run before guiding his finish low across goal, the ball kissing the post on its way in. He raised his arms wide in his trademark celebration.

Then Bukayo Saka found fellow second-half substitute Rashford, who calmly slotted home.

"It's my responsibility to the team and to my country to give everything I have when I cross the line and wear that badge on the front, wear that number 10 on the back," Bellingham said.

KANE EQUALS LINEKER RECORD

IMAGE: Harry Kane scores past Croatia's Dominik Livakovic as England's Jude Bellingham celebrates. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

The 32-year-old Kane, who arrived at the World Cup shouldering heavy expectations after a brilliant season at Bayern Munich, had opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 12th minute after Noni Madueke was brought down in the box by Croatia's 40-year-old Luka Modric.

Dominik Livakovic saved Kane's first effort but was ruled to have moved off his line early and Kane made no mistake with the retake, driving a firm shot into the right corner and sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

But Martin Baturina equalised in the 36th minute, whipping a shot into the corner with pace and precision that Jordan Pickford got a hand on but could not keep out.

The goal ended a string of 10 straight shutouts in competitive matches for England.

England's captain Kane put the Three Lions back on top in the 42nd minute to draw level with Gary Lineker's World Cup goalscoring record of 10 goals for England.

Croatia inexplicably left Kane unmarked at a corner and when Declan Rice's delivery dropped invitingly into the area, the striker timed his jump perfectly to steer a header down into the bottom corner for his 81st goal for England.

But England's joy was short-lived as Croatia struck seconds before the break, when Ivan Perisic's deft header allowed Petar Musa to run on and slot the ball home.

"I thought a game of two halves, really," Kane said. "Credit to the manager, (he) gave us a speech at halftime just to say, 'look, if we lose, we lose. We're losing our way'.

"The way we came out in the second half, we went full gas. And they couldn't live with it."

DEFENSIVE FRAILTIES

IMAGE: England's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their third goal. Photograph: Maria Lysaker/Reuters

Despite the final result, England's defensive frailties were laid bare as they conceded twice through avoidable errors against Croatia, raising serious questions about their organisation at the back.

Poor decision-making twice allowed Croatia back into the game, leaving a visibly furious Thomas Tuchel stomping down the tunnel to the dressing room at halftime while at the end of the second half Kane made a goal-line block deep in added time to stop Josko Gvardiol's shot.

"It wasn't one of those where it was a big drama, he wasn't standing up shouting," Bellingham said of Tuchel's halftime speech.

"It was just what the team needed and to be fair we have a mature group, we have great leaders in there and I think everyone kind of knew the level that we had to get to and why we weren't hitting it."

England had arrived as one of the favourites after a flawless qualifying campaign in which they did not concede a single goal, while Croatia's path was almost perfect, dropping points only against the Czech Republic.

There had been lingering doubts over how England would cope with adversity, but in their first real test against top-level opposition for some time, they answered those questions going forward -- even if concerns lingered at the back.

England next face Ghana in Boston on Tuesday, and then finish the group stage against Panama on June 27.

Croatia play Panama in Toronto on June 23, and then play Ghana four days later in Philadelphia.

"We scored excellent goals, but unfortunately, we did not do very well, especially in defending set pieces," Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said. "It's a defeat and definitely not an easy one. But it's okay, we have another two matches and we'll try to correct it."