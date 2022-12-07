News
Italian far-right group assault Morocco fans in Verona

Italian far-right group assault Morocco fans in Verona

December 07, 2022 22:55 IST
Moroccan fans can't hide their joy about beating Spain on Tuesday

IMAGE: Moroccan fans can't hide their joy about beating Spain on Tuesday. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Italian police said on Wednesday they had detained 13 far-right activists in Verona for an assault on Moroccan soccer fans who were celebrating their historic qualification for the World Cup quarter-finals.

 

The supporters were revelling in the centre of the northern Italian city on Tuesday evening after Morocco's victory over Spain when they were attacked by a group of men dressed in black with their faces covered, the police said in a statement.

Those held "were identified by investigators as militants of far-right groups in the city," it said.

Morocco's World Cup progress has seen vibrant celebrations by its supporters in cities with large Moroccan immigrant populations around the world, which have sometimes turned violent.

Their victory over Belgium in the group stage sparked riots in Brussels, and on Tuesday evening video footage showed fans lighting flares and throwing furniture and other objects in the centre of Milan.

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the anti-immigrant League party, tweeted the images of the Milan episodes, saying he hoped those responsible would be identified and made to pay for the damage to property.

He did not comment on the incidents in Verona.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

